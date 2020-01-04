Paper Talk: Two teasing player swap deals offered to Man Utd for Pogba

Manchester United will do all they can to shift Paul Pogba this month – and already have two tempting offers to consider, while Tottenham are ready to rescue a frustrated Borussia Dortmund striker, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

UNITED OFFERED PLAYERS FROM REAL MADRID, JUVENTUS FOR PAUL POGBA

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos could move to Manchester United as part of a deal taking Paul Pogba the other way, according to reports.

With speculation growing all the time that Pogba could well have played his last game for United, two of European football’s heavyweights are readying new approaches to take him off the club’s hands.

And according to The Sun, United will be offered players from both Real Madrid and Juventus to help sweeten the deal.

As per the report, Real will present United with the chance to take classy Germany midfielder Toni Kroos as part of their package to land Pogba.

The 29-year-old former Bayern Munich man has been a long-time target for United and his craft and experience in midfield would surely be welcomed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The paper claims United will sanction Pogba’s departure for around £100m – but they could accept £40m cash and Kroos were they to accept Real’s proposal.

Alternatively, United will also be offered the chance to sign Adrien Rabiot by Juventus in their player-plus-cash deal for Pogba.

Former PSG man Rabiot has failed to settle in Turin since his move to the Old Lady and Juve reckon they can solve both players’ dissatisfaction by offering the swap.

It’s suggested Rabiot is valued at just £25m by the Serie A champions, meaning they’d still need a cash adjustment of around £75m – but that could swap United given they were in for the 24-year-old last year once it became apparent he’d be leaving Paris.

One thing the paper is sure about, however, is that Pogba’s United career is over and they claim the club will do all they can to cash in on him this month with the player’s contract due to expire in summer 2021.

Meanwhile, a report in The Times claims Pogba’s Manchester United team-mates are convinced the France midfielder will leave the club by the summer at the latest.

AND THE REST

Tottenham are looking to add Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer to their attacking options in a bargain loan move (Daily Record)

Tottenham are secretly plotting a shock transfer raid on London rivals Chelsea for winger Willian (Daily Star)

Barcelona are willing to cut their losses on Ousmane Dembele and let the forward leave the Nou Camp if an acceptable offer arrives for him in the summer (Daily Star)

Chelsea are cooling their interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho – because Frank Lampard believes bringing in a new striker is more important (The Sun)

David Beckham is set to appoint Anthony Pulis – son of former Premier League manager Tony – as Inter Miami assistant coach (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United attempted to bypass agent Mino Raiola in their efforts to sign Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg (Daily Mail)

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Wilfried Zaha have been boosted by the Crystal Palace forward engaging Pini Zahavi to broker his exit from Selhurst Park (Daily Mail)

Joe Hart is among the goalkeepers being considered by Aston Villa boss Dean Smith (Daily Mail)

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Norwich defender Max Aarons but Spurs remain favourites to land the teenager (Daily Mail)

Stoke City’s 24-year-old midfielder Peter Etebo is in talks over a move to Getafe (Daily Mail)

Billionaire tycoon and former Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov is considering joining forces with his business partner and Everton owner Farhad Moshiri by investing in the Merseyside club (The Times)

Carlo Ancelotti says Liverpool’s owners made the right call to overlook him and instead give their manager’s job to Jurgen Klopp back in 2015 (Daily Mirror)

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has not ruled out 24-year-old France midfielder Thomas Lemar – who has been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal – leaving the club (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa are set to be snubbed by Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien (Daily Mirror)

Asmir Begovic and Hull City’s George Long are on Derby’s shortlist as they look to sign a new goalkeeper (Daily Mirror)

Harry Kane is not expected to return to action until at least March, as scans on his injured hamstring have revealed a serious tear (The Guardian)

Newcastle have stepped up their interest in signing Rangers skipper James Tavernier (The Scottish Sun)

Celtic and Rangers will not pull the plug on their Middle East training camps – despite rising tensions in the region (The Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic winger Aiden McGeady has been targeted by Middlesbrough, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday (The Scottish Sun)

Hearts are reportedly determined to sign Liam Boyce this month rather than risk missing out on the striker in the summer (The Scottish Sun)