One unhappy Man Utd star has told the club to use him or lose him, while Lionel Messi can leave Barcelona for free, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

ROJO TELLS SOLSKJAER: PLAY ME OR SELL ME

Frustrated Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to either ‘use him or lose him’ in the coming months.

The Argentina defender came close to leaving Old Trafford in the summer before a move to Everton was reportedly overruled by United’s hierarchy who did not want to sell Rojo to what was perceived as a top-four rival.

However, the player knows his chances of forcing his way back into his national side depend solely on the amount of football he plays and The Sun claims he has told Solskjaer that something needs to give.

Rojo was overlooked by Argentina for the Copa America this summer and the player has asked to leave by January – even if on loan – if the situation doesn’t improve.

Rojo said: “I had the possibility of Everton, but by decisions of the club or the technician could not be done.

“Now I have to fight it until December and if it does not touch me, I will try to leave.

“The World Cup qualifiers and the Copa America are coming I want to be part of that.

“I do not want to be out again, I want to exhaust all the possibilities and compete for to be here.

“I feel very well physically. The most important thing for me is that, it is the coach’s decision to play or not.”

The 29-year-old has made just 63 Premier League starts for United since moving to the club in a £16m deal from Sporting Lisbon in summer 2014.

AND THE REST

Lionel Messi will be eligible to leave Barcelona next summer on a free transfer thanks to a clause in his contract, with the superstar also able to negotiate terms on a move from January 1 (various)

Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri is plotting a summer 2020 swoop on Premier League talent, with as many as five free-agent targets including Manchester United keeper David de Gea, Chelsea winger Willian and Tottenham duo Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen among his targets (Daily Star)

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is determined to repay Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s faith in him (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are set to offer Brazil-born Italy international Emerson Palmieri a new contract which will see the 25-year-old defender’s current deal until 2022 extended by a year (Daily Mail)

Wolves defender Willy Boly did not join up with Ivory Coast despite being called up for the first time, instead spending the international break with family in France (Daily Mail)

Former Leicester defender Danny Simpson is training with West Brom as he looks to find a new club (The Sun)

Kieran Trippier has stunned Atletico Madrid team-mates with his quality since arriving in Spain and is set to re-establish himself as an England regular (The Sun)

Eden Hazard could be fit to make his belated Real Madrid debut straight after the international break (The Sun)

Sean Dyche is lining up a £9m deal for Middlesbrough centre-back Nathan Wood (The Sun)

Kyle Walker-Peters will return to full training with Spurs next week (The Sun)

Chris Smalling is ready to turn his back on Manchester United for good after the 29-year-old England defender joined Serie A side Roma on loan (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud would be open to moving to MLS at the end of his contract next summer (Daily Mirror)

Chris Sutton believes Rangers made a “panic signing” when they finally secured the return of Ryan Kent for £7m from Liverpool on deadline day (Daily Record)