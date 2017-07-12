Paper Talk: Muller back on Man Utd menu; Chelsea’s £65m striker boost

Manchester United have been given fresh hope of landing a long-term Bayern Munich target, while Chelsea’s bid to sign a new striker has taken a positive step forward, according to Wednesday’s papers.

MANCHESTER UNITED COULD GO BACK IN FOR MULLER

Manchester United are being tipped to rekindle their interest in Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller.

The Daily Star claims the Germany forward – much-coveted by United during the Louis van Gaal era – could find himself with limited game time next season following Bayern’s capture of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on a two-year loan deal.

United could still be in the market for more attacking firepower this summer, with Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic both leaving the club – though The Sun claims today that the latter is making such rapid progress from a knee injury, the Swede will be offered a new deal by United in October.

The club have already signed Romelu Lukaku, but the Star reckons Muller could also follow him – with a possible £40million deal in the offing.

CHELSEA OFFERED CHANCE TO SIGN AUBAMEYANG

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been offered to Chelsea for £65m – with the Blues now weighing up whether to sign the Gabon hitman.

Antonio Conte is in the market for a new striker this summer after efforts to sign Romelu Lukaku ended in failure.

Tuesday’s Paper Talk suggested they had five strikers in mind to lead their attack – and it now seems that Aubameyang would be the most gettable given Dortmund’s willingness to sell the pacy striker.

The Sun claims Dortmund have contacted several big hitters around Europe to let them know his price tag – and the Bundesliga side reckon Chelsea could stump up the cash.

It’s believed Alvaro Morata is Conte’s preferred pick, however, but Real Madrid’s unwillingness to sell, as Manchester United found out, could force Chelsea to take Dortmund up on Aubameyang.

AND THE REST

Eric Dier wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur to join Manchester United, and the Old Trafford club are expected to make an improved offer of £50m for the 23-year-old midfielder (The Guardian)

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has remained in the UK as their US pre-season tour begins, to try to close a £45m deal for Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic – along with the £50m capture of Tottenham’s England midfielder Dier (Daily Mirror)

Lucas Leiva could be on his way to Lazio after he was not offered a new contract at Liverpool. The 30-year-old is still training with the Reds but started just 12 games last season (Daily Star)

West Brom are among 20 clubs competing to sign 22-year-old Chelsea and France defender Kurt Zouma on loan

Monaco and France striker Kylian Mbappe, 18, has had a three-hour meeting with Arsene Wenger to discuss a possible move to Arsenal (Daily Express)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is well ahead of schedule in his return to fitness – and is expected to sign a new deal at Manchester United (The Sun)

Chelsea are on the brink of signing Real Madrid wing-back Danilo in a £31m deal, according to reports in Spain (The Sun)

Hertha Berlin have announced the signing of goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann – the son of the former Tottenham striker – after a successful trial (The Sun)

Atletico Madrid are becoming increasingly desperate to sign Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, having missed out on their three main targets this summer. The La Liga club are also trying to lure 23-year-old Monaco and Brazil midfielder Fabinho, who is a target for Manchester United (The Independent)

Ross Barkley’s future at Everton was plunged into greater doubt after he was left out of the their new-look squad heading to Tanzania for a pre-season friendly (Daily Mail)

Douglas Costa has arrived in Turin to undergo Juventus medical as talks progress over £5m loan deal for the Bayern Munich winger (Daily Mail)

Sunderland have expressed an interest in Max Gradel as they look to push through a move for the Bournemouth misfit (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are very confident they will sign Tiemoue Bakayoko despite interest from Manchester United (Daily Mail)

Andres Iniesta wants to end his career at Barcelona, saying: “It is where I want to be and hope to be for a long time.” (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid are ready to use Chelsea’s interest in Alvaro Morata to try and force a swap deal for Eden Hazard (Daily Star)

Everton want to replace Romelu Lukaku with 26-year-old Crystal Palace and Belgium striker Christian Benteke, but the Eagles are not willing to sell their record signing (Daily Mirror)

West Brom boss Tony Pulis is plotting an ambitious double swoop on Manchester United for England defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones (Daily Mirror)

Ghana international right-back Andy Yiadom is set to turn down a new deal at Barnsley to clinch a £2m switch to Premier League new boys Huddersfield – as we exclusively revealed last week (Daily Mirror)

West Ham are keen to sign Inter Milan’s Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Barbosa… but fear losing out to red tape (Daily Mirror)

Championship club Middlesbrough are set to beat Premier League new boys Newcastle to land young Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo on loan (Daily Mirror)

Huddersfield are considering a move for out-of-favour Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman (Daily Mirror)

Swansea are trying to sign £4m Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are ready to hand Ander Herrera a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2021 (Daily Express)

Leeds United are set to launch a £4.5m double raid to sign Wolves defensive pair Danny Batth and Matt Doherty (Daily Express)

Tottenham are in talks with Argentinian side Estudiantes for teenage defender Juan Foyth, according to reports (Daily Express)

Everton remain determined to sign Gylfi Sigurdsson and will not be discouraged by Swansea City placing a £50m price on the midfielder (The Guardian)

Jason Denayer is on a collision course with Manchester City after accusing them of trying to railroad him into joining Girona on loan against his wishes and pricing him out of a permanent move (Daily Telegraph)

West Ham want to sign Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 30, but only on loan (Daily Telegraph)

PSG are on the verge of signing Brazil full-back Dani Alves on a free transfer despite interest from Manchester City in the 34-year-old former Juventus and Barcelona defender (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham are hoping cut their losses on Moussa Sissoko by sending the France midfielder to Marseille, initially on loan (The Times)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon is running the rule over former Aberdeen striker and Welsh international Simon Church (Daily Record)

Celtic have slipped 16 places in the latest UEFA rankings to 64th as Rangers re-enter the list – in 306th place (Daily Record)