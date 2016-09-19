Paper Talk: Man Utd battle City and Chelsea for teen duo

Manchester United will have to battle Manchester City for a Jamaican starlet, while the Red Devils are also looking to snap up a talented West Ham youngster, according to Monday’s papers.

United ready to pounce on Oxford

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a move for West Ham starlet Reece Oxford, with the teenager stalling on a new deal with the Londoners.

The Daily Mail reports that the Hammers’ chances of keeping Oxford are looking ‘increasingly bleak’ amid talks of interest from Old Trafford.

They go on to state that the 17-year-old has signed a new deal with Nike that ‘will net him a significant rise from his previous contract’, cementing his profile as one of football’s top young stars.

United have been credited with interest since December, while Manchester City and Arsenal have also been touted with interest.

The Mail also stated in July that West Ham had slapped an £18million price tag on Oxford, who became the club’s youngest ever player on debut, aged 16 years and 198 days.

Sky Sports reported in June that Oxford had been offered a £20,000-a-week contract by Bundesliga club Red Bull Leipzig, who completed the signing of another highly-rated young talent this summer in Nottingham Forest’s Oliver Burke.

Trio battle for wonderkid

United have also been linked with another wonderkid in Monday’s papers, as they are apparently in a race with City and Chelsea to sign Jamaican wonderkid Leon Bailey.

The 19-year-old plies his trade at Genk, and was named the best young player in Belgium last season.

Bailey bagged twice for Genk in their 3-2 Europa League defeat at Rapid Vienna this week, and has also been linked with a move to Italy.

Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois also came through the system at Genk to become stars in the Premier League.

Bailey has starred for his country for the Under-23s, however he is yet to appear for Jamaica at full international level.

Frank de Boer, Ajax manager at the time before joining Inter, said that Bailey ‘has no weaknesses’ in his game.

“He’s got it all” De Boer stated, “Like all the other players, he underwent a series of tests at the club.

“When it came to speed and agility he did better than several first team boys. He’s so quick, it’s not normal.

“He couples that with great technique, an exceptional combination. What are his weaknesses? I couldn’t tell you.”

And the rest…

Man City are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach trio Mahmoud Dahoud, Thorgan Hazard and Andreas Christensen, according to reports in Bild (MEN)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that South Korean winger Son Heung-min wanted to leave White Hart Lane in the summer (Daily Mail)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will not take over from Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger as it does not make any financial sense, according to Brian Deane (Evening Standard)

New Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip says he will remain on Merseyside rather than play for Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations in January (Liverpool Echo)

Man Utd have suffered a blow after Neymar confirmed he would find it hard to ever leave Barcelona (MEN)

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is plotting a sensational January move for Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez (The Sun)

Alan Pardew has tipped Andros Townsend for an England recall after his sensational debut Crystal Palace goal on Sunday against Stoke (Daily Mirror)

Joey Barton will have to beg for his Rangers future in a crisis meeting with Mark Warburton on Monday – and it still may not be enough to save him from the axe (Daily Record)

Mario Balotelli was left out of Nice’s squad to face Montpellier on Sunday, with reports citing the striker’s fragile physical condition for his omission (Daily Mail)

Arsene Wenger is convinced Arsenal have removed any doubt they are good enough to push for the title and says his players have overcome a huge mental block (Daily Telegraph)

Sheffield Wednesday player Jeremy Helan has retired from football at 24 to concentrate on religion (Daily Mail)