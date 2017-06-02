Paper Talk: Man Utd close in on Swedish defender; Ozil latest

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of a £35m defender, while an Arsenal playmaker is set to pen a bumper new deal at the club, according to Friday’s papers.

UNITED CLOSING IN ON DEFENDER

Manchester United will reportedly sign 22-year-old centre-back Victor Lindelof from Portuguese champions Benfica this summer.

The Swedish star, who has won 11 caps for his country, had been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford in January but the deal could not happen due to a payment that was still owed to Lindelof’s old club Vasteras.

According to Portuguese publication Record, the Red Devils and Benifca have reached an agreement of around £35million for the defender, who only signed a new deal with his current club in March.

Lindelof is expected to sign a long-term contract at United and will immediately push for starting spot at Old Trafford.

OZIL POISED TO SIGN NEW FOR ARSENAL DEAL

Mesut Ozil is reportedly ready to sign a new contract at Arsenal, following Arsene Wenger’s decision to stay at the club.

The German playmaker, whose contract runs out next year, has been offered an incredible £280,000-a-week salary to remain at the Emirates, according to the report in The Sun.

Ozil was said to be holding out for £350,000-a-week, but he is reportedly prepared to cut a deal with the Gunners this summer.

Wenger is also hopeful that he can persuade star striker Alexis Sanchez to stay but the Chilean is said to favour a fresh challenge.

AND THE REST

Jose Mourinho is set to make a move for £50m-rated Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette after Man United cooled their interest in Atletico Madrid hitman Antoine Griezmann (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has joined Valencia in the £18m race for Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala and he also wants £10m Fernando (The Sun)



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is staying at Borussia Dortmund, according to the club, while PSG were reportedly ready to complete a £61m move for the forward (Daily Mirror)

Everton are hoping their £100m valuation will stave off interest in Romelu Lukaku as they brace themselves for offers from Chelsea and Manchester United (The Sun)

Arsenal have reportedly offered Monaco a huge £87m for much sought-after striker Kylian Mbappe (Daily Star)



Southampton have slapped a huge £70m price tag on sought-after skipper Virgil van Dijk (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool have had a £28m bid for Mohamed Salah rejected by Roma with the Italian club looking for closer to £40m for the ex-Chelsea winger (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are lining up a bid for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro (The Sun)

Newcastle are set to miss out on Pepe Reina this summer as the goalkeeper’s agent insists he will stay in Italy ‘until the end of his contract’ (Daily Mail)



Defensive prospect Patrik Raitanen has joined Liverpool from FC Jazz on a four-year contract (The Sun)

Manchester United are keen to sign Ryan Sessegnon, the Fulham 17-year-old who is yet to sign a professional deal at his current club (Daily Telegraph)

Newcastle are in talks with Chelsea to land striker Tammy Abraham on loan (The Sun)

Chelsea believe they can fend off Manchester United in a £43m Tiemoue Bakayoko bidding war, with Blues striker Michy Batshuayi an option in a swap deal (Daily Mail)



West Ham’s summer wish list includes Southampton’s Dusan Tadic, Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi (The Sun)

Tottenham have moved to turn goalkeeper Pau Lopez’s season-long loan into a permanent deal and have offered Espanyol £1.74m plus add-ons (The Guardian)

Chelsea have been in talks with Lyon’s president over their midfielder Corentin Tolisso, according to reports (The Sun)

Roma are exploring a move for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart (Daily Mail)



Everton are weighing up a £20m double move for Arsenal striker Lucas Perez and Malaga’s highly-rated Sandro (The Sun)

Chelsea have enquired about Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli as they search for a number two goalkeeper following the departure of Asmir Begovic (Daily Mail)

Newcastle are trying to seal a £15m deal for Sporting Lisbon defender Ruben Semedo before Southampton jump in (The Sun)



Roberto Mancini is back in management after signing a three-year deal with Zenit St Peterburg (The Sun)

Newcastle have made a £10.4m bid for Metz winger Ismaila Sarr (Chronicle)