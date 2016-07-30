Paper Talk: United close on right-back; Lukaku mind made up

Manchester United are closing in on Monaco full-back Fabinho, while Everton star Romelu Lukaku wants to return to Chelsea.

LUKAKU DESPERATE FOR CHELSEA RETURN

Chelsea are closing in on the transfer of former striker Romelu Lukaku after the Toffees reportedly accepted the Belgium star wants to leave.

The 23-year-old has been a target for Chelsea all summer, but new Everton boss Ronald Koeman was hopeful he could persuade Lukaku to stay on Merseyside with the aid of Farhad Moshiri’s millions. Koeman though has now given up on that and, according to the Daily Mirror the player is “determined” to return to Stamford Bridge.

One other Premier League club is believed to be interested in Lukaku but they have been told he has his “heart set on a return” to Chelsea.

The Blues have so far offered £57million for the player they sold to Everton for £28million two years ago but the asking price is believed to be closer to £75million.

Antonio Conte has already added Lukaku’s Belgium team-mate Michy Batshuayi to his squad and is still confident of keeping Spain frontman Diego Costa, despite sustained interest from his former club Atletico Madrid.

UNITED CLOSE IN ON FABINHO

Manchester United are closing in on signing Monaco’s Brazilian right-back Fabinho, say Globoesporte.

United have not afforded the move for the 22-year-old their full attention with the pursuit of Paul Pogba their priority but the report from Brazil claims they have been in preliminary discussions for the player.

The defender, who played under Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, has been on United’s radar all summer but with Pogba’s deal inching closer they are set to finalise an offer for Fabinho.

AS Monaco will certainly not let the player go until after their Champions League qualifier 2nd leg with Fenerbahce, but may decide to hold onto him for even longer if they are able to progress to the next qualifying round.

The report claims Monaco want €30million for the player, including bonuses and United are expected to advance their talks for the player next week.

AND THE REST

Arsenal will make an improved £35m bid for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, 25, after having an initial £29.3m offer rejected by the French club. (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal are also interested in signing Torino full-back Bruno Peres, 26, with the club wanting £16.9m for the player. (Gazzetta World)

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, 24, has turned down a new contract as he wants a significant rise on his current £30,000-a-week deal. (Evening Standard)

Swansea have made an offer for Sevilla striker Fernando Llorente, 31, after Bafetimbi Gomis joined Marseille on a season-long loan to leave the Swans without a recognised striker. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City are ready to offer a new £100,000-a-week contract to playmaker Riyad Mahrez, 25, who is believed to be a target for Arsenal. (Daily Express)

Aston Villa are likely to sell Senegal international Idrissa Gana, 26, to Everton in a £7.1m deal this weekend. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, 19, could leave the club on loan after having discussions about his future at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)

AC Milan want to take Manchester United’s Adnan Januzaj on loan, with a view to a permanent switch in 12 months’ time. (La Gazetta dello Sport)

Everton have not made a bid for Sunderland defender Lamine Kone, 27, despite reports suggesting a £14m offer has been made. (Sunderland Echo)

The Toffees are interested in signing Swansea defender Ashley Williams, 31, who could cost up to £10m. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are reluctant to meet Everton’s £50m valuation of defender John Stones, 22, with their preferred price being around £40m. (Guardian)

City goalkeeper Angus Gunn, 20, who made three penalty saves in a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund, wants to stay at the club and fight for his place under new boss Pep Guardiola. (Manchester Evening News)

West Brom striker Saido Berahino, 22, is willing to stay at the club until his contract runs out next summer and leave on a free transfer to join a club in Europe. (ESPN)

Newcastle have had an approach rejected by Championship rivals Brighton for winger Anthony Knockaert, 24, who could cost up to £10m. (TEAMtalk)

Mauro Icardi will boycott Inter Milan in order to force through a move to Arsenal. (Sun)

Real Madrid will turn their attentions to Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic and PSG’s Marco Verratti after missing out on Paul Pogba (Sun)

West Ham have had a £7m bid rejected for Hull City left-back Andrew Robertson, 22. (Sky Sports)

Galatasaray want to sign Manchester City defender Jason Denayer, 21, and Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva, 29. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City will confirm Argentina international Sergio Aguero, 28, has signed a new contract before the start of the season. (Daily Mail)