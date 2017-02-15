Paper Talk: United scout ‘next Carrick’; Neuer on City link

Manchester United are tracking the man they hope could replace Michael Carrick, while Bayern Munich star Manuel Neur has left the door open to a possible Premier League move, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

MAN UTD KEEPING TABS ON FIORENTINA STAR

Manchester United are interested in signing Milan Badelj after scouting the Fiorentina star earlier this month.

The Croatian, 28, is being viewed by United boss Jose Mourinho as an ‘ideal replacement’ for Michael Carrick, who at 35, is nearing the end of his playing days.

Badelj is regarded as one of Serie A’s top midfielders and has plenty of experience at 28-years-old.

The deep-lying midfielder is out of contract in 2018 and Italian publication Firenze Viola claims United sent scouts to watch him in the 4-0 defeat to Roma over a week ago.

However, the player is also being chased by AC Milan and Roma, while Tottenham too have been credited with an interest in the past.

NEUER GIVES RESPONSE TO PREMIER LEAGUE TALK

Manuel Neuer has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League – and has flatly denied there has been “contact” between himself and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

However, the Germany international has left the door open to a future move by admitting he is “pleased” to hear that he is attracting the attention of English sides.

The Germany international has been regularly linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium to link up with former Bayern Munich boss Guardiola, with that speculation mounting after Claudio Bravo was dropped following a string of unconvincing displays.

“There was no contact and, as you know, I’m happy and satisfied here and I’ve just extended my contract, actually,” Neuer said at a news conference to preview the Champions League last-16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday.

“I’m glad that there’s speculation and talk about it. Pep still has my phone number but he hasn’t called me, so everything is alright.”

Speaking about Arsenal’s decision to play David Ospina ahead of Petr Cech in the tie, Neuer denied the selection gives Bayern a greater chance to progress, adding: “Both goalkeepers have been doing a great job.

“They’re both great goalkeepers who both deservedly play at Arsenal and I think the coach has a choice and tries to divide things in a fair way.

“Cech might be the more known name, but Ospina has done a very good job and we know that, whichever goalkeeper we play against, they’ll be a good one.”

AND THE REST

Diego Costa is ready to sign a new £57m five-year contract with Chelsea (The Sun)

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has moved to cool speculation that he is set for a summer switch to Manchester United, admitting that he has ‘doubts’ about moving to England (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has snubbed a £14.5m-a-year offer from Shanghai SIPG to stay at White Hart Lane (The Sun)

Manchester United failed with an £84m swoop for Thomas Muller last summer, Bayern Munich’s Jan-Christian Dreeson has claimed (Daily Star)

United, meanwhile, have denied Marcus Rashford wants to leave Old Trafford (Daily Star)

Manchester City fear Gabriel Jesus could miss the rest of the season after the 19-year-old Brazilian was confirmed to have suffered a broken metatarsal

Jose Mourinho will sit down with Zlatan Ibrahimovic to discuss his Manchester United future this week (The Sun)

Edinson Cavani, who scored in PSG’s 4-0 thrashing of Barcelona, has revealed he recently snubbed a move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid (The Sun)

Sunderland star Jermain Defoe is not ready to hang up his boots just yet, with even his mum in the dark over his future

Tottenham will make another move to lure Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha to White Hart Lane in the summer (Daily Express)

Nabil Bentaleb will complete a £16m from Spurs to Schalke if he starts for the German club this weekend (The Sun)

MLS side Philadelphia Union have advertised for a chief tattoo officer who will be responsible for inking the club’s global stars after moving to the Pennsylvania-based club (Daily Mail)

West Ham midfielder Mark Noble has opened up on his football future, admitting he cannot see himself playing for another club between now and the time he retires from the game (Daily Mail)

Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie has admitted he is “very flattered” by interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea

Forgotten man Nolito has been told to improve his performances on the training pitch if he wants first team action at Manchester City (Daily Mail)

Leonardo Ulloa is in contention to make his first Leicester appearance since accusing his manager Claudio Ranieri of ‘betrayal’ (Daily Mail)

England manager Gareth Southgate says the team’s world ranking of 13th is “not good enough”. He also suggests that his squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers will have a different look about it (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City are hoping to complete one of the biggest coups in women’s football by landing World Player of the Year Carli Lloyd

Stoke City defender Philipp Wollscheid, 27, has requested to end his season-long loan at Wolfsburg – by joining their under-23s team in the regional German fourth tier (Stoke Sentinel)

