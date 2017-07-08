Paper Talk: Diego Costa U-Turn; United back in for £50m Dier

Manchester United have pulled out of the race to sign Nemanja Matic and switched targets, while there is a favourite in the race to sign Thomas Lemar, all in the papers.

UNITED PULL OUT OF MATIC RACE

Manchester United have pulled out of a £40million move for Chelsea holding midfielder Nemanja Matic, according to Saturday’s papers.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express report United have pulled the plug on a move for the midfielder have the relationship between the two clubs soured over the transfer of Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea have been chasing the Everton striker all summer and were understood to be favourites to bring the Belgian back to Stamford Bridge, but United have stepped in over the last few days and agreed a £75million fee with Everton.

It’s understood agent Mino Raiola has brokered the deal having landed Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Old Trafford last summer.

And with United close to sealing Lukaku’s transfer they have switched targets away from Matic, knowing full well that Chelsea are now unlikely to do business with them.

“Chelsea were already wary of strengthening a rival by sanctioning the sale of Matic to United and manager Jose Mourinho knows there is no chance of a deal after hijacking his former club’s interest in Lukaku,” says the Telegraph.

United though will now go for 23-year-old Tottenham and England midfielder Eric Dier for a fee in the region of £50million.

Mourinho is believed to have already made one bid to land Dier, but that was rejected before moving on to Matic, but the paper claims “talks have continued in the background between executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy”.

Dier is believed to have been Mourinho’s No.1 midfield target, with Matic only third on his hit list, but United do have an alternative in Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Weigl.

ARSENAL CONFIDENT OVER LEMAR

Arsenal are confident of landing Tottenham target Thomas Lemar, according to L’Equipe.

The French publication claim that the arrival of France team-mate and friend Alexandre Lacazette could help sway Monaco man Lemar to pick Arsenal over Spurs.

Arsenal are banking on Lacazette’s persuasive powers after reportedly lodging a second bid of €45million. The reports claims Arsenal saw a €40million bid fall short and they have been quick to follow that offer up.

The 21-year-old winger had a stellar season for Monaco as the Principlaity team won Ligue 1 and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

AND THE REST

Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, is willing to have talks with manager Antonio Conte and could still play for the club again. The Spain international was told by text last season that he does not feature in the first-team plans. (Sun)

Chelsea will make a move for Torino striker Andrea Belotti, 23, and will have to pay about £90m to sign the Italy international. (Mirror)

Everton want Manchester United to include add-ons in their offer for striker Romelu Lukaku, which could take the deal to £90m. Jose Mourinho’s side have agreed an initial £75m fee for the 24-year-old Belgium international. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United will spend more than £15m on paying up Wayne Rooney’s contract as star agrees to 50 per cent wage cut to join Everton. (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace are ready to bid for Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, 28. The Netherlands international played under new Eagles boss Frank de Boer at Ajax. (TalkSport via AS)

West Ham have cooled their interest in Manchester City’s £20m-rated England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 30, and are now prioritising signing a striker. (Sun)

Chelsea have underlined their commitment to Antonio Conte by granting his wish to add another of his Italian allies to his backroom staff, with Davide Mazzotta coming on board. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool have received a number of enquiries about defender Mamadou Sakho and are confident a club will meet their £30m asking price for the 27-year-old France international. (Liverpool Echo)

Tottenham have seen one bid turned down for Swansea City’s Alfie Mawson and are now considering another offer. (Telegraph)

Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony is attracting interest from a number of Chinese Super League clubs and the Premier League side hope to get £14m for the Ivory Coast international. (Independent)

Wolves are closing in on a club record £15.8m signing of Ruben Neves from Porto. (Guardian)

Swansea have not received any offers for 23-year-old defender Alfie Mawson, with the former England Under-21 international a firm part of boss Paul Clement’s plans.(South Wales Evening Post)

Riyad Mahrez is furious with Leicester as Arsenal turn their attention to £40m-rated Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar. (Daily Mirror)

Southampton hope to beat Newcastle and Brighton to the loan signing of Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. (Daily Mirror)

Javier Hernandez is demanding £140,000-a-week from West Ham to complete his £13m transfer from Bayer Leverkusen. (Daily Mirror)

Nacer Chadli is heading for the exit door at West Brom following a row with boss Tony Pulis. (Daily Mirror)

Dani Alves will have a medical with Manchester City early next week before sealing his switch from Juventus. (Daily Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain have edged ahead of Manchester United in the race for Real Madrid striker James Rodriguez. (Daily Star)

Bournemouth new boy Jermain Defoe wants to follow Eddie Howe into management. (Daily Star)

Newcastle have held talks with Benfica over 28-year-old Greek midfielder Andreas Samaris, but the Premier League side are struggling to meet the £17.5m fee.(Mirror)

Middlesbrough have had a £5m bid rejected by the Magpies for goalkeeper Karl Darlow, 26. The Championship side are in need of a new number one after the departures of Victor Valdes and Brad Guzan.(Guardian)

Sunderland will make a fresh bid for Bournemouth midfielder Max Gradel after having an initial loan offer for the 29-year-old Ivory Coast international rejected.(Sun)

Leeds hope to sign SD Huesca striker Samuel Saiz, 26, for £3m next week. The Spaniard scored 12 times for the Segunda Division side last season. (Yorkshire Evening Post)