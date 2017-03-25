Paper Talk: United to tie up Perisic deal; Chelsea want Griezmann

Jose Mourinho has been pictured in Croatia and two players have been linked with moves to Man Utd, while Chelsea are chasing Mourinho’s top summer target Antoine Griezmann, all in the papers.

MOURINHO ON BUSINESS IN ZAGREB

Jose Mourinho is in Croatia and believed to be trying to tie up a move for Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic.

The Sun report the Man Utd gaffer flew to Zagreb to meet up with “long-time pal and transfer mastermind Predrag Mijatovic”.

Croatian publication Index.hr claim the reason for Mourinho’s visit was to watch Perisic and midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 24.

Jose Mourinho in Zagreb, Croatia today. Regarding discussing potential transfers for Croatian players [Index.Hr] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/9xS2uQ7xVz — Manchester United (@ManUtdUpdates_) March 24, 2017

Croatia defeated Ukraine 1-0 last night and while Brozovic played, Perisic was not involved.

The Sun though believe Mourinho is trying to seal a deal for Perisic with the help of Mijatovic, who has helped Mourinho get big deals over the line in the past.

Mijatovic apparently played a key role in Real Madrid signing Luka Modric from Tottenham in 2012 and he helped Mourinho land Nemanja Matic in 2014 for Chelsea.

CHELSEA MOVE FOR GRIEZMANN

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Man Utd’s top summer target Antoine Griezmann.

The Sun claim they “exclusively revealed that Chelsea are in the race for Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann”.

But as far as any more details are concerned that is your lot. The article then goes on to list a possible Chelsea XI for next season which includes Jan Oblak in goal, Leonardo Bonucci, Radja Nainggolan and Griezmann.

Atletico striker Griezmann was yesterday reported to be very close to signing for United with the Manchester Evening News claiming the deal was almost agreed.

The France forward does have a buyout clause which is believed to be £86million and boss Diego Simeone says if that figure is met then he will likely be waving goodbye to the 26-year-old.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid intend to make a summer move for 26-year-old Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard and are also considering a bid for his Stamford Bridge and Belgium team-mate, 24-year-old goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. (Guardian)

The Blues plan to offer Hazard a new contract and will reject any bids for the player. (Telegraph)

Arsene Wenger claims Luis Suarez had verbally agreed to move from Liverpool to Arsenal in 2013, after the club bid £40,000,001 for the 30-year-old forward, who joined Barcelona for £75m a year later. (Bein Sports)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino met Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu this week. The Spanish champions are seeking a new boss, with Luis Enrique leaving in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Barca are interested in signing Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez, but the Foxes will demand over £40m for their 26-year-old Algeria international. (Telegraph)

Manchester United have moved a step closer to signing 16-year-old forward Daishawn Redan after Ajax confirmed the Netherlands youth international will be leaving this summer. (Sun)

United’s neighbours Manchester City and Premier League leaders Chelsea also want Redan, who has chosen not to sign a professional contract with Ajax. (Daily Mail)

Jack Wilshere wants to go back to the Emirates and show he can still be a major player for Arsenal. (The Sun)

Romelu Lukaku has reaffirmed his decision to snub a new Everton deal. (Various)

Manchester City are sweating on the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne ahead of their crucial matches against Arsenal and Chelsea. (The Sun)

Former Arsenal forward Robert Pires says manager Arsene Wenger signing a new deal with the Gunners is more important than extending the contracts of Chile forward Alexis Sanchez and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, both 28. (Daily Mail)

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is destined to become the manager at Anfield in the future, says ex-Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso. (Liverpool Echo)

Manager Paul Lambert admits Wolves could struggle to keep £13m-rated winger Helder Costa, who has been watched by Arsenal and Chelsea. (Daily Mirror)

Preston will try to sign on loan winger Aiden McGeady if Everton pay off the final year of his contract. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham are planning to sell 22-year-old Netherlands striker Vincent Janssen, who has scored one goal from open play since joining from AZ Alkmaar, in the summer. (Mirror)

Erik Lamela’s future at Spurs is also in doubt after a row over the 25-year-old Argentina winger’s treatment for a hip injury. (Times)

Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson is a target for Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham. Boro value the 24-year-old at £25m. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool could be aided in their pursuit of Gibson by former Middlesbrough defender Jonathan Woodgate, who is now a scout for the Anfield club. (Daily Star)

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has told manager Pep Guardiola he wants to stay at the club, but the Spaniard says there will be no talks on the 33-year-old’s future until the end of the season. (Manchester Evening News)

West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Nigeria winger Moses Simon, 21, who plays for Gent in Belgium. (Birmingham Mail)

Wolverhampton Wanderers want to re-sign Crystal Palace’s 28-year-old Mali winger Bakary Sako – less than two years after he left Molineux for the Eagles. (Express & Star)

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare is refusing to look beyond the season in the role – despite four straight wins since taking charge. Shakespeare, 53, was announced as the Foxes’ manager until the end of the campaign earlier this month. (Leicester Mercury)

Arsenal’s Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 24, says critics have unfairly painted him as a “brainless idiot” because of his disciplinary problems this season. (24heures)

The Football Association could be fined over the behaviour of some England fans during Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat in Germany. Sections of the away support booed the German national anthem and sang about World War Two. (Telegraph)

Liverpool’s Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 24, can replace 32-year-old Spain international Andres Iniesta at Barcelona, says ex-Barca and Reds forward Luis Garcia. (TalkSPORT)

Real Madrid midfielder Isco, 24, has hit out at rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona. (Marca)

Barcelona are preparing to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, 23, this summer as a replacement for Neymar, who is a target for Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Chelsea. (Mundo Deportivo)

Brighton & Hove Albion will not go on a “crazy spending spree” if they reach the Premier League for the first time. The Seagulls have a six-point automatic promotion safety cushion in the Championship table with eight games to go. (The Argus)