Paper Talk: James ‘agreement’ in place; Brighton eye Liverpool man

Hull City have stolen a march on Liverpool in a bid to sign an international centre-back, while Man Utd remain very interested in a Chelsea man, all in Thursday’s papers.

HULL MOVE FOR LIVERPOOL TARGET KJAER

Hull City officials are in Istanbul to tie down Liverpool target Simon Kjaer, according to a report from Turkey.

Fotomac are reporting that Hull officials David Beeby and Bronwen Walker are due to arrive in Istanbul today to explore the possibility of signing Kjaer.

Turkish-Football recently reported that Liverpool have been monitoring Kjaer this season with a view to making an approach in the summer, butr Hull have stolen a march on Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Another Turkish publication, Fanatik claim that Fenerbahce are willing to accept a €10million for the Denmark central defender, who is under contract with Fenerbahce until June 2019.

One slight problem for Hull may well be that the Tigers could still be relegated from the Premier League and then they may well have to look elsewhere for a man to replace Iter Milan loannee Andrea Ranocchia.

WILLIAN REMAINS A UNITED TARGET

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho remains interested in Willian, according to a report.

The Chelsea-kick specialist was a target for Mourinho last summer and the Portuguese boss will make another attempt to lure the Brazilian away from Stanford Bridge this summer, report ESPN.

The report claims United “want to add at least four new signings to his Old Trafford squad ahead of the 2017-18 campaign” and the 28-year-old Willian is seen as a player who can add pace and guile to United’s forward line.

Willian has struggled to hold down a regular starting place at Chelsea, but the Blues will not be keen on selling him to a rival and they are in a good position because the player only signed a new four-year deal last July.

Mourinho made enquiries about bringing Willian to United last summer.

Willian worked under the Portuguese coach at Stamford Bridge when he signed from Anzhi Makhachkala for a fee of €35million in the summer of 2013, becoming one of Mourinho’s first signings during his second stint at the club.

When asked whether any club approached Chelsea to sign him, Willian told Globo Esporte in February: “Concrete I do not know, right? But there was interest, yes.

“It was (from) Manchester United, because Mourinho is there too.

“Other clubs I do not know, but there are always some things on the internet. But I’m glad to know that clubs have to admire my work.”

AND THE REST

Kylian Mbappe: Looks set to leave Monaco this summer

Only four clubs in world football can afford to buy 18-year-old Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, according to his agent – Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona. (L’Equipe, via Daily Star)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted he is interested in Monaco’s Mbappe but says a £100m price tag will make any deal difficult. (Daily Mail)

Massimiliano Allegri has ended speculation linking him with the managerial jobs at Arsenal and Barcelona by agreeing a new deal at Juventus until 2020. (Sun)

Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez, 25, has an agreement with agent Jorge Mendes to ensure he signs for Manchester United this summer. (Diaro Gol)

Midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger wants former Manchester United team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, to join him in the MLS once he has recovered from the serious knee injury that could end his time at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has turned down a £13m offer from Manchester United to pay him while he is injured. Manager Jose Mourinho told the 35-year-old forward that he wants to trigger the extra year of his contract, despite his devastating knee injury. (Sun)

Mourinho has held talks with Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, 24, over a summer move to Old Trafford. (Don Balon)

Liverpool are ready to make a move for Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon this summer. (Mirror)

Leeds are keen on Brighton keeper David Stockdale, who is out of contract in the summer. (Mirror)

Manchester United appear to be planning for life after David de Gea with the representatives of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 24, having flown into the city. (Manchester Evening News)

And United centre-back Eric Bailly, 23, has admitted he was expecting to sign for Manchester City last summer before Jose Mourinho intervened. (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has warned the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham that forward Wilfried Zaha, 24, is worth £40m in the current market. (Metro)

Shanghai Shenhua boss Gus Poyet says there is a “great possibility” former Chelsea team-mate John Terry, 36, will join him in China when his Stamford Bridge career ends this summer. (Talksport, via Daily Star)

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis says he stopped Chelsea signing defender Kalidou Koulibaly last summer because his club couldn’t find a suitable replacement for the 25-year-old. (Bein Sports, via Metro)

Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart, 23, could become one of the first summer signings of Premier League newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion. (Telegraph)

Aston Villa’s French defender Jordan Amavi, 23, has been linked with a switch to Italian side Napoli. (Birmingham Mail)

Barcelona chiefs have arrived in London to seal a deal for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, 22. (Diaro Gol)

However, Barca could be put off by Arsenal’s £34m asking price for Bellerin, who started his career in the Spanish club’s academy. (Marca, via Metro)

Manager Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will not pursue their interest in Tottenham’s 21-year-old England midfielder Dele Alli this summer. (Daily Mail)

Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross has played down suggestions that he’s heading to Newcastle this summer. (Star)

Burnley’s 24-year-old England defender Michael Keane will be the subject of bids by Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool and Everton in the summer. (Daily Telegraph)