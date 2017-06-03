Paper Talk: Monaco man to snub Spurs for Arsenal; De Gea sale twist

Manchester United will only sanction David de Gea’s sale if Real Madrid sell them Raphael Varane, while Arsenal are expected to beat Tottenham to a £40m forward, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

VARANE INTEREST KEY TO REAL MADRID’S DE GEA HOPES

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on bringing Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, 24, to Manchester United, which could pave the way for goalkeeper David de Gea to move the other way.

The Daily Mirror claims the Manchester United boss will be in attendance on Saturday night for the Champions League final, where he will personally run the rule over the France defender.

Real rate the defender in the £50million bracket and have no desire to sell the centre-half – but could be swayed into a deal if it helps them land goalkeeper De Gea.

Reports this week suggested Real had made a bid for the Spanish keeper this week – a claim that was denied by Manchester United – though the Daily Telegraph on Saturday says they will make a formal approach after the Champions League final has been concluded.

And with Mourinho desperate to strengthen his defence, the Mirror reckons the clubs could reach an agreement that will see Varane move to Old Trafford, with a separate deal sanctioning the sale of De Gea.

Mourinho is a long-standing admirer of Varane, who he signed from Lens during his time in charge at the Bernabeu.

ARSENAL TO BEAT TOTTENHAM FOR MONACO STAR

Thomas Lemar: On Liverpool's radar

Arsenal will reportedly rival neighbours Tottenham and Juventus for Monaco forward Thomas Lemar this summer, according to reports on Saturday.

The France Under-21 star has enjoyed a stellar season as Leonardo Jardim’s side ended PSG’s monopoly of Ligue 1 and also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Sadly, their squad is being dismantled this summer, with Bernardo Silva heading to Manchester City and the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Kylian Mbappe, Fabinho and Benjamin Mendy all expected to be sold for huge sums.

And L’Equipe say Lemar could be the latest player through the exit doors, with Arsenal and Tottenham both expressing an interest in signing the wide man.

And the paper reckons Lemar is most likely to join Arsenal, following Arsene Wenger’s success of working and progressing flair Frenchmen over the years, with Robert Pires and Thierry Henry cited as examples.

Lemar has two years to go on his current Monaco deal and L’Equipe believe an offer of £40million could signal his departure.

The player joined the club in a £3.4m move from Caen two years ago, so his sale would mark a serious profit for the club.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid are open to negotiating with Manchester United for Gareth Bale, 27, this summer, with the La Liga champions keen on replacing the forward with Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, 18, or Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, 26 (The Independent)

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, has been told by Manchester United that he won’t be offered a new contract for next season (Daily Express)

Manchester United could use former Everton forward Wayne Rooney, 31, in a player-plus-cash deal for striker Romelu Lukaku, 24 (Daily Express)

Liverpool, Roma and Juventus have all made approaches for Barcelona’s Rafinha, according to reports (Daily Express)

Bayern Munich are growing increasingly confident of signing Alexis Sanchez this summer (Daily Mirror)

Sanchez is set to push for a move to Arsenal’s Premier League rivals with Chelsea and Manchester City heading interest (Daily Mail)

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has joined Premier League rivals in a battle for Arsenal full-back Kieran Gibbs (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger has admitted Arsenal are interested in signing Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez

Burnley are eyeing Reading defender Liam Moore as a potential replacement for £25m Michael Keane (Daily Mirror)

West Ham’s highly-rated teenage prospect Reece Oxford is joining German top-flight club Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan (Daily Mirror)

West Ham have joined Watford and newly-promoted Newcastle in the £7.7m chase for relegated Hull’s Poland international winger Kamil Grosicki (Daily Mirror)

Victor Lindelof insists his ‘focus is on Benfica’ amid renewed Manchester United interest (Daily Mirror)

Antoine Griezmann snubbed a ‘now or never’ ultimatum from Manchester United and will stay at Atletico Madrid (The Sun)

However, Ryan Giggs reckons United could still sign the player this summer

Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea are set to test Celtic’s resolve with moves for £30m-rated striker Moussa Dembele, 20 (Daily Record)

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, 28, could complete a transfer to Turkish side Fenerbahce next week (Daily Star)

Wojciech Szczesny will sign a pre-contract with Juventus in a stunning move to succeed Gianluigi Buffon (The Sun)

Atletico Madrid are “very close” to sealing a January 2018 deal for Chelsea star Diego Costa, according to reports in Spain (The Sun)

Arsenal are set to make a move for Arda Turan after the new Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde says he can leave the Nou Camp (The Sun)

Borussia Dortmund are eyeing Ajax manager Peter Bosz to replace Thomas Tuchel as their next head coach (The Sun)

Frustrated Chelsea are ready to abandon their pursuit of Tiemoue Bakayoko to focus on Lyon’s Corentin Tolisso (The Sun)

AC Milan have completed the signing of Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie, who was on the radar of several Premier League clubs, on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy the player (The Sun)

Carlton Cole has denied reports his spell in Indonesia is over after playing just 105 minutes for Persib Bandung (The Sun)

Newcastle are plotting a £10.4m swoop for Metz winger Ismaila Sarr as boss Rafa Benitez looks to strengthen his squad (The Sun)

Brighton are ready to make a £2m move for Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald (The Sun)

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has played down a summer move for Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho (Daily Express)

Chelsea are weighing up a shock swoop for Dani Alves after being offered the Juventus defender (Daily Mail)

Liverpool will nearly double Mohamed Salah’s wages as they look to close a deal for one of their prime summer transfer targets. Liverpool had a £28m rejected on Thursday (Daily Mail)

Liverpool remain confident that they will sign Salah. Talks are continuing with Roma understand to be holding out for at least £35m (Daily Telegraph)

Swansea City are set to offer midfielder Leon Britton a one-year contract extension after his pivotal role in keeping the club in the Premier League last season (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with £45m for Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic, according to reports in Italy

Arsenal are quoting La Liga clubs just £13m to sign Lucas Perez this summer – after spending £17m on him nine months ago (The Independent)

Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez, an Everton target, has claimed he is in no rush to sign for a big club (The Independent)

Arsenal have had a £87m bid for Kylian Mbappe rejected by Monaco (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea’s teenage goalscorer Tammy Abraham will hear from Brighton and Newcastle before the striker makes a decision on where he is going on loan next season (Daily Telegraph)

Sean Dyche has emerged as a strong candidate to become the next Crystal Palace manager (Daily Telegraph)

Adnan Januzaj will be told by Manchester United next week that he has no future at the club (The Times)

Rangers starlet Serge Atakayi has maintained he is determined to knuckle down and work his way into Pedro Caixinha’s first-team plans (Daily Record)

New Clyde boss Jim Chapman has done enough to persuade former Scotland striker David Goodwillie to remain at the club (Daily Record)