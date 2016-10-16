Paper Talk: United’s Griezmann talks; Liverpool eye Italy striker

Antoine Griezmann: Likely to be offered huge wages

Manchester United have spoken to Atletico Madrid about signing Antoine Griezmann next summer, while Liverpool are hot on the trail of one of Italy’s brightest prospects, according to Sunday’s newspapers.

UNITED HOLD FURTHER GRIEZMANN TALKS

Manchester United have held further talks with Atletico Madrid about a move for French superstar Antoine Griezmann.

The Red Devils see the Frenchman as a long-term replacement for Wayne Rooney and are set to battle it out with their Premier League rivals next summer, where it is thought he will move to England in an £80million deal.

Arsenal and Chelsea’s interest is well documented – while it was revealed recently that United hope the player’s friendship with Paul Pogba will help sway the deal their way.

Now the Sunday Mirror claim more talks have been held between Atletico and Old Trafford executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, with the player claiming the Red Devils have made it known that they see the £80million-rated hitman as their next big signing.

A move to Old Trafford would effectively signal the end of Rooney’s time with United.

Although United boss Jose Mourinho has been supportive of Rooney, who has started the last three United games on the substitutes bench, he doesn’t see a long-term future at Old Trafford for his captain.

It’s likely that Rooney will be given the chance to make lucrative moves either to China or the USA once Griezmann is landed.

The France forward has ditched his agent and he and his family are now in charge of his footballing affairs.

Although he has a contract which runs until 2021 Atletico Madrid are aware that this is likely to be his last season with the club.

With manager Diego Simeone having given Atletico notice that he will leave next summer, the chances of holding onto Griezmann have substantially decreased.

LIVERPOOL LINKED WITH £19.5M STRIKER SWOOP

Liverpool are preparing a £19.5m move for Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti, 22, according to reports in Italy.

Reports in Italy claim Jurgen Klopp is ready to make a big bid for the 22-year-old to beat Arsenal to his signature.

However, Calcio Mercato claim Torino plan to offer the striker a new deal, which would see his release clause raised to €60million.

Belotti has been in stunning form so far this season, scoring five goals in five Serie A appearances as well as providing two assists for his team-mates.

The starlet was also called into the Italy squad and found the net in the 3-1 World Cup qualifying win against Macedonia.

Belotti’s Torino contract runs until June 2020 but Klopp has been quick to recognise the potential the player possesses.

A host of clubs are said to be monitoring the forward with Liverpool and Arsenal most serious about making offers for the Italian.

Belotti joined Torino from Palermo back in 2015 and has since scored 17 goals in 40 appearances.

AND THE REST

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has no plans to strengthen his squad in January (Sunday Mirror)

Sunderland are set to hand goalkeeper Jordan Pickford a bumper new deal to fend off interest from Manchester City (Sunday Mirror)

Andy Carroll could find himself in hot water again after he was pictured drinking in an east London pub on Saturday afternoon (Sunday Mirror)

Crystal Palace plan contract talks with Joe Ledley and Martin Kelly to ward off possible interest (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea want young Porto defensive midfielder Ruben Neves in January, but are demanding an answer now (Sunday Mirror)

Joe Hart has played his last game for Manchester City and will leave the club permanently next summer – because he feels let down by Pep Guardiola (Sunday Express)

The way is clear for Gareth Southgate to be the next England manager after Roberto Mancini admitted he had not had any contact with the FA (Sunday Express)

Tottenham are eyeing a move for Romelu Lukaku’s younger brother Jordan, a left-back currently with Lazio (The Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal face a fight to keep young Swedish centre-back Kristopher Da Graca from a move to Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun on Sunday)

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is being eyed up by Everton to become their long-term No 1 (The Sun on Sunday)

Pickford is to be handed a wage increase by the Black Cats in an attempt to keep him at the club (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool are set to lose the race to sign Uruguay whizkid Joaquin Ardaiz, who is edging towards a move to continental Europe (The Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City rising star Bersant Celina, currently on loan with FC Twente is being chased by Borussia Dortmund (The Sun on Sunday)

New Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce is working on a January loan deal for Middlesbrough forward Jordan Rhodes (The Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United’s Netherlands winger Memphis Depay, 22, is set to move to AC Milan in January (Sunday Express)

Newcastle United are keen on Partizan Belgrade’s 19-year-old defender Nikola Milenkovic and could make a move in January (Newcastle Chronicle)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman, 53, is shaping his career to manage Barcelona, according to Telegraph chief football writer Sam Wallace (BBC Radio Five Live)

League One Bolton Wanderers have decided against signing former Everton midfielder Leon Osman, 35 (Bolton News)