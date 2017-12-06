Paper Talk: WBA eye Liverpool reserve; Walcott set for Merseyside

Theo Walcott looks destined to quit Arsenal in January, with a move to the North-West now mooted, while Man Utd and Chelsea will be back in for a Bayern Munich star in the summer, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

EVERTON KEEN ON JANUARY DEAL FOR WALCOTT

Everton have made enquiries about Arsenal forward Theo Walcott, according to reports on Wednesday.

The Gunners look ready to sanction the departure of their long-serving winger, who has dropped hugely out of favour under Arsene Wenger this season.

Both his former club Southampton and West Ham have been heavily linked – but now the Daily Mail claims it is Everton who look most likely to sign him and bring him to the North-West.

Walcott is yet to start in the Premier League this season, but it’s claimed Sam Allardyce believes the forward is exactly the player they need to add more goals to their frontline.

Allardyce picked Walcott in the only squad of his short-lived reign as England manager, bringing him on as his second substitute in September 2016’s 1-0 win over Slovakia.

And the new Everton boss sees Walcott as a solution to the lack of pace he inherited in his sluggish side.

AND THE REST

James Rodriguez’s stay at Bayern Munich could be a short one, with Chelsea and Manchester United favourites to land the Colombia forward (Daily Express)

Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata and Antonio Conte could both be on their way to Real Madrid next summer according to a shock report in Spain (Daily Express)

Everton had hoped to tempt Daley Blind to join the club from Manchester United before Ronald Koeman was sacked (Daily Express)

Lucas Moura has snubbed a move to Chelsea and will instead join Chinese side Beijing Guoan (Daily Express)

Manchester United’s summer target Ivan Perisic, 28, has revealed Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti convinced him to stay in Italy rather than make the switch to Old Trafford

David de Gea has demanded wages matching some of Real Madrid’s top earners if he is to leave Manchester United and return to Spain next month or next summer (Daily Mail)

Southampton, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are interested in a possible January move for Dundee defender Jack Hendry, 22 (Daily Mail)

Lionel Messi rejected an £88m signing bonus from Manchester City to stay with Barcelona

Dele Alli has decided against appointing a full-time football agent when he leaves Rob Segal but is linking up with The Sports PR Company and Creative Artists Agency (Daily Mail)

Sam Allardyce will not be travelling to Cyprus for Everton’s Europa League clash with Apollon Limassol because of a medical appointment – Craig Shakespeare will take charge of the team (Daily Mail)

Adidas are increasingly confident of sealing a multi-million-pound boot deal with Romelu Lukaku (Daily Mail)

Robbie Brady has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury (Daily Mail)

Mike Ashley will only sell Newcastle United to Amanda Staveley and PCP Capital Partners if they make an improved offer of around £300m (Daily Mail)

Everton have announced a price freeze on all season tickets for next year (Daily Mail)

Tim Cahill has announced he will leave Melbourne City with immediate effect (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are continuing to scout Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Daily Star)

Sarpsborg youngster Krepin Diatta is looking for a move away from the Norwegian club and has reportedly been watched by scouts from Manchester United (Daily Star)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says there are no guarantees that 25-year-old midfielder Philippe Coutinho will still be at Anfield after the January transfer window (Daily Star)

Manchester City are preparing a £50m January bid for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez (Daily Star)

Sevilla say Steven N’Zonzi was not in London on Tuesday to talk over a move back to the Premier League, but to visit his son with the Spanish club’s permission (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa hope to complete a cut-price deal for Newcastle winger Rolando Aarons next month (Daily Mirror)

Mark Clattenburg says he changed his mind over a goal-kick decision and gave Manchester United a corner in one game of theirs he refereed as he was so petrified of Roy Keane (Daily Mirror)

West Ham could revive their interest in 25-year-old Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho after making peace with his club following the row over the Hammers’ attempts to sign the Portugal international in the summer (The Sun)

Manchester City target Faouzi Ghoulam has signed a new five-year deal with Serie A club Napoli (The Sun)

Valencia hope to end Sandro Ramirez’s nightmare spell in the Premier League by signing the Everton striker on loan in January (The Sun)

Bayern Munich fans launched fake Neymar banknotes at the world’s most expensive player in the clash against Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun)

Mark Hughes says Jese still has a future at Stoke (The Sun)

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Alex Sandro have been boosted by reports the Brazil left-back wants out of Juventus (Daily Telegraph)

West Bromwich Albion boss Alan Pardew is ready to join the January chase for Liverpool’s Danny Ings (Daily Telegraph)

Derek McInnes will be forced to resign from his position at Aberdeen in order to clinch a return to Rangers (Daily Record)