Paper Talk: West Ham’s gaffe over Germany star; Lewandowski to leave?

West Ham missed a great chance to bring a £26m Germany forward to the club this summer, while Robert Lewandowski could be forced out of Bayern Munich after publicly criticising the club, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

WEST HAM FAILED IN SWOOP FOR FORMER CHELSEA FAVOURITE

West Ham missed out on a Deadline Day deal for former Chelsea star Andre Schurrle.

The Sun claims sources in Germany have told them Slaven Bilic’s side mounted a last-gasp attempt to woo the Borussia Dortmund man back to the Premier League.

A loan deal with an obligation to buy the German international for £26million was proposed to the Hammers, 24 hours before deadline day.

The deal was agreed by West Ham, but it’s claimed the Hammers took their eyes off the ball, having been distracted by their efforts to take William Carvalho from Sporting Lisbon.

That left Schurrle in limbo, with the player now hoping to make an impact for Dortmund this season, after struggling during his time at the club so far.

Schurrle, 26, made just eight appearances last season under Thomas Tuchel and is close to a return to action after recovering from thigh injury suffered last month.

LEWANDOWSKI ROW COULD LEAD TO EXIT

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski could find himself up for grabs as tensions between player and club heat up.

The Poland striker was publicly critical of Bayern’s transfer business this summer, saying: “Bayern has to come up with something new and creative, if the club wants to keep luring world class players to Munich.

“And if you want to keep up at the very highest level, you need these players’ quality.”

Lewandowski’s decision to go public on his frustrations has led to criticism from former players and current management alike, with chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge now joining in with the row.

He told Bild: “It would be a pity, if he actually saw it that way. Loyalty is part of Bayern’s DNA and very important to our fans.

“Whoever publicly criticises the club or his team-mates will get in trouble with me personally. He already made false claims last season following the Freiburg match, where he claimed he had not been supported enough.”

Ominously for Lewandowski, Rummenigge continued: “I don’t think the player’s might is that high. And Lewandowski can see that when he looks at his contract. He signed until 2021 without an exit clause.”

The striker has previously been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal and the simmering row between Bayern and the player will give them hope of landing him in the future.

AND THE REST

Demarai Gray is close to signing a new £50,000-a-week contract after Leicester rejected a £25m bid from Bournemouth (Daily Express)

Chelsea are set to escape FA punishment for an anti-Semitic chant sung by Blues fans regarding Alvaro Morata (The Sun)

The January transfer window could be abolished as the game’s biggest clubs seek to change football again (The Sun)

Virgil van Dijk suffered a disastrous return to Southampton duty as he played in the U23s side that was hammered 4-0 by Aston Villa (The Sun)

Manchester City keeper Ederson was back in training on Monday wearing protective headgear after sustaining facial injuries in their win over Liverpool (Daily Mirror)

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has claimed other clubs offered Kylian Mbappe more money for his services (Daily Mirror)

David de Gea has admitted Manchester United’s players hated watching the Champions League from the outside (Daily Mirror)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says “the world will know” when he makes his long-awaited comeback for Manchester United (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has criticised Robert Lewandowski after the striker questioned why the German champions didn’t match the summer spending of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona (Daily Mail)

Roy Hodgson will be handed a mega-money bonus if he can keep Crystal Palace in the Premier League as he prepares to make a return to football management (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are lining up a January deal for Sporting Kansas City defender Erik Palmer-Brown (Daily Mail)

Jose Mourinho has abandoned his policy of rotating in Europe by confirming David de Gea will get the nod against Basel (Daily Mail)

Pep Guardiola believes Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus’ display up front for Manchester City on Saturday shows the strikers have a “top relationship” (Daily Mail)

Former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Gus Poyet has quit as head coach of struggling Chinese Super League team Shanghai Shenhua after the club’s fourth consecutive loss (Daily Mail)

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte believe English clubs are fighting with one hand tied behind their backs in the Champions League (Daily Express)

Gary Cahill insists being made Chelsea’s permanent captain will not change the way he plays (Daily Express)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed summer signing Danny Drinkwater has picked up a calf injury (Daily Express)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had no intention of snubbing Manchester United for a return to Italy this summer, according to his agent Mino Raiola (Daily Express)

Arsenal are going to give everything to win the Europa League this season, according to Hector Bellerin (Daily Express)

Ederson wants to start against Feyenoord in Manchester City’s opening Champions League match on Wednesday, despite the injuries to his face he suffered against Liverpool (Daily Express)

Jose Mourinho has questioned Belgium’s decision to play “very important” Marouane Fellaini despite injury concerns (Daily Express)

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba claims Tottenham defender Serge Aurier, 24, who joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain, has signed for the wrong team (Daily Express)