Paper Talk: Man City ace’s huge pay hike; Wilshere’s West Ham wish

West Ham will rival Fenerbahce to sign an Arsenal star, while one of Manchester City’s new favourites is already in line for a payrise, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

WILSHERE SETS SIGHTS ON MOVE TO WEST HAM

Jack Wilshere wants West Ham to save him from his Arsenal misery.

That’s according to an exclusive in the Daily Star, which claims the England midfielder is resigned to leaving Arsenal as a free agent next summer, with the club showing no ambition to hand him a new deal.

Wilshere is also wanted in Turkey and despite reports he has agreed terms over a move to Fenerbahce in January, the paper claims Wilshere is keen to stay in the Premier League and give himself the best possible chance of resurrecting his faltering career.

Wilshere spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, but hopes of a permanent move away were ruined by Arsenal’s £20million asking price.

The player made a return to action for the Gunners on Thursday, coming on and impressing as a 68th-minute substitute against Cologne.

But Wilshere was axed from the squad for Sunday’s draw at Chelsea, proving to the player that his days at Arsenal are numbered.

It’s believed the player is willing to take a significant wage cut and hopes to join West Ham in a bid to prove he can still cut it at this level.

AND THE REST

Manchester United have invited 15 boys for trials after Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town decided to close their academy (Daily Mail)

Gabriel Jesus is set for a new Manchester City contract as club begin talks over improving his £70,000-a-week wage (Daily Mail)

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is yet to accept new contract offer as his camp hold out for an improved deal (Daily Mail)

Dele Alli is not in negotiations with Tottenham over a new contract, according to Mauricio Pochettino (Daily Express)

Alli is set to start for Tottenham in Carabao Cup clash with Barnsley in a bid to rediscover his form (Daily Mirror)

Dani Carvajal says his new Real Madrid release clause is so high that no club can afford to prise him away from the club (Daily Express)

Arsenal star Danny Welbeck has been ruled out of England’s remaining World Cup Qualifiers with a groin injury (Daily Express)

Brendan Rodgers says Dedryck Boyata is the next Celtic player he wants to secure on an extended contract (Daily Express)

Sunderland have said the £30m sale of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 23, to Everton in the summer was needed to keep the club running (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland and Everton players will wear the logo of the Bradley Lowery Foundation on their shirts for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round clash between the clubs (Daily Mirror)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set for his first Liverpool start as Jurgen Klopp tips the former Arsenal man for greatness (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is adamant they have enough quality in the squad to replace Ousmane Dembele after the club’s record signing was wheeled off for surgery in Finland (Daily Mirror)

Eden Hazard keeps calling Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over sorting a move to Spain (Daily Star)

Ronald Koeman is expected to be given time to try to turnaround Everton’s appalling start to the season after spending £130m on new players in the summer (Daily Telegraph)

Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United are facing the threat of legal action after leading clubs were told they should “hang their heads in shame” at breaking a collective promise to meet minimum standards for disabled fans (Daily Telegraph)