Manchester United have seen efforts to swap a player for Issa Diop fail with West Ham demanding an eye-watering fee instead, while Arsenal are set to swoop for a Celtic defender, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

MAN UTD LEARN OF BIG FEE TO SIGN ISSA DIOP

Manchester United have been told they will have to pay a world-record equalling fee of £75m if they want to sign Issa Diop from West Ham this summer.

United have turned to former Toulouse defender Diop this summer after seemingly being priced out of deals to sign Harry Maguire and Kalidou Koulibaly, who will both cost £80m plus.

But it seems Diop won’t come much cheaper with the Daily Mirror claiming the Hammers have told United to stump up the same fee Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

On Tuesday it emerged that the Hammers had already rejected an offer of £40m plus a player, with conflicting reports struggling to identify the player involved. The Mirror reckons the player in question is Diop’s fellow Frenchman Anthony Martial, 23, while The Sun claims it is defender Phil Jones, who has been offered to the Hammers.

Either way, West Ham are said to have rejected United’s efforts to swap a player for Diop, with the Hammers adamant the centre-half will only leave if they receive £75m for the 22-year-old.

AND THE REST

Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Celtic’s Kieran Tierney and have identified him as the Gunners’ top target at left-back (Daily Mail)

Norwich have signed Rochdale’s highly-rated teenage midfielder Daniel Adshead for £300,000 (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are preparing a professional contract for Norwegian teenager Oscar Bobb (Daily Mail)

Everton are close to finalising a deal to sign Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes, 25, from Barcelona for £22m (Daily Mail)

Paul Pogba is in line for a £3.78m “loyalty” bonus from Manchester United just three days after declaring he needs a new challenge (The Sun)

Arsenal will tie up the £6m signing of 18 year-old Gabriel Martinelli from Brazilian club Ituano, with a deal agreed in principle (The Sun)

Real Madrid are ready to offer Tottenham £45m plus midfielder Dani Ceballos to get their hands on Christian Eriksen (The Sun)

Manchester United could be given a lifeline in the battle for David de Gea – with Paris Saint-Germain looking at AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma (The Sun)

Southampton closing in on £16m-rated Birmingham striker Che Adams despite transfer interest from Crystal Palace and Burnley (The Sun)

Arsenal face a battle to keep hold of Granit Xhaka with Atletico Madrid emerging as contenders to sign the midfielder (The Sun)

Qatar should be stripped of the 2022 World Cup if it is proved votes were bought, claims MP Damian Collins (The Sun)

Romelu Lukaku will not force his way out of Manchester United out of respect for the club and its fans, with talks ongoing with Inter Milan, United have placed a £80m tag on the striker (Daily Mirror)

Mauricio Pochettino is not giving up on signing Real Betis and Argentina international Giovani Lo Celso (Daily Star)

Watford and Aston Villa face a fight to prise Terence Kongolo away from Huddersfield (Daily Express)

Bristol City are plotting a move for unwanted Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan, the Robins previously tried to sign him before he joined Sheffield United on loan in January (Daily Express)

Aston Villa are confident they can hold on to assistant coach John Terry despite speculation he could link up with Frank Lampard at Chelsea (Daily Express)

Norwich have had a bid for David Turnbull accepted by Motherwell as the midfielder closes in on switch to the Premier League after Celtic pulled the plug (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard is 100% committed to Rangers after the Ibrox club dismissed talk of an approach from Derby (Daily Record)

Rangers have re opened contract talks with Josh McPake amid interest from clubs in Germany and England (Daily Record)