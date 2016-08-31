Paper Talk: Wilshere choice revealed; outcast snubs move

Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere is poised to announce the club he wants to join on loan, while Bastian Schweinsteiger has ‘angered’ Jose Mourinho by rejecting a free transfer move away from Manchester United, according to Wednesday’s papers.

WILSHERE POISED TO PICK PALACE

Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere looks set to choose Crystal Palace over Watford and Bournemouth following talks with Eagles manager Alan Pardew.

The Gunners caused a major shock on Tuesday when it was revealed the player would be allowed to leave the club on loan – and the Daily Mirror claims the England midfielder received 22 offers in one day alone.

However, having already had a chat with Pardew, Wilshere looks likely to accept a move there, despite rival Premier League enquiries from Bournemouth, Watford, and interest from abroad in the shape of Roma and Valencia.

Wilshere, who has two years left on his current contract, wants to move to get regular football after being axed from the England squad.

Palace appeals as it is still in London, near his family and children, while his dad Andy also believes a move to Selhurst Park would offer a fresh start.

Arsenal do want a sizeable loan fee and for clubs to meet his £80,000-a-week wages, but Palace — who have signed Liverpool’s Christian Benteke, fellow striker Loic Remy from Chelsea and Newcastle’s England winger Andros Townsend this summer — are confident of getting a deal done.

SCHWEINSTEIGER SAYS NO TO SPORTING TRANSFER

Manchester United’s Bastian Schweinsteiger has left Jose Mourinho “seething” after refusing to join Sporting Lisbon on a free transfer, according to an exclusive in the Daily Star.

The paper claims Manchester United even agreed to pay part of the German midfielder’s £190,000-a-week wages in Portugal.

But the 32-year-old World Cup winner dug in his heels and told Mourinho he would not go.

The angry United boss has vowed not to play the midfielder again despite Schweinsteiger claiming he is still determined to forced his way back into the picture.

Mourinho has already axed him from his first-team squad and suggested he would rather pick hopefuls out of the youth team to play in midfield.

Schweinsteiger, who calls time on his international career tonight in a friendly against Finland, has two years left on the contract he signed after arriving from Bayern Munich in 2015.

The 32-year-old could earn around £18m just by sitting tight until his deal runs out in June 2018.

But quotes from the player on Tuesday suggested he believes he can get Mourinho to change his mind about his Manchester United future.

AND THE REST

Tottenham will keep Heung-Min Son after rejecting Wolfsburg’s £24m offer for the South Korea forward (The Sun)

Liverpool’s Mario Balotelli is poised for a move to Nice that will end his Anfield career (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham have submitted a cut-price offer for wantaway Newcastle midfielder Moussa Sissoko (Daily Mirror)

Wayne Rooney wants to be England boss when he hangs up his international boots after the 2018 World Cup (Daily Star)

Arsenal have made an approach to sign Lanus midfielder Miguel Almiron, the player’s agent has confirmed (Daily Star)

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has launched an audacious £21m bid for Portugal’s Euro 2016 star William Carvalho (Daily Express)

Chelsea are on the verge of completing the signing of Marcelo Brozovic from Internazionale (The Independent)

Chelsea will complete a £23m move for Fiorentina’s Spanish full-back Marcos Alonso, 25, and will look to the loan market for another central defender (Daily Telegraph)

Isco has been told to leave Real Madrid and has a straight choice between Tottenham and former club Malaga (AS)

Burnley are poised to sign Derby County midfielder Jeff Hendrick, 24. The Republic of Ireland international will cost the Clarets a club record fee in excess of £10m (Daily Mail)

Valencia have made an offer to sign Manchester United’s Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, 26, on loan (Squawka)

West Brom will bid £32m for Watford’s Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo, 27. Manager Tony Pulis will use the sale of English striker Saido Berahino, 23 – set to move to Stoke – to part-fund the purchase (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland could break their transfer record for £17m-rated Lorient and Gabon midfielder Didier Ndong, 22 (Sunderland Echo)

Sunderland boss David Moyes is eyeing a deal for Paul Pogba’s brother, Guinea international Florentin, 26. Moyes will offer £6.5m for the St Etienne defender (The Sun)

Everton’s hopes of signing Ivory Coast defender Lamine Kone, 27, could rest on Sunderland’s interest in Liverpool’s out-of-favour France centre-half Mamadou Sakho, 26 (Liverpool Echo)

Stoke City are closing in on signing Dutch international Bruno Martins Indi, 24, on loan from Porto (Stoke Sentinel)

Crystal Palace are close to signing Venezuela midfielder Tomas Rincon, 28, from Genoa (Croydon Advertsier)