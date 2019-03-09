Wolves are tipped to beat Liverpool, Man Utd and a host of other European superpowers to a £105m-rated star, while Isco has set his sights on a move to the Premier League, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

WOLVES TO BEAT LIVERPOOL, MAN UTD TO BENFICA SENSATION

Wolves are leading the charge to sign Benfica playmaker Joao Felix – and will not be put off by the teenager’s incredible €120m (£105m) release clause.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim Wolves sent scouts to check on the 19-year-old in midweek, ahead of a likely summer swoop.

The paper claims representatives from Liverpool, Man Utd, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Fulham, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, Napoli and Inter Milan, were also in attendance to watch a player tipped to become Portugal’s biggest star since Cristiano Ronaldo.

While there is quite the interest in Felix, the paper reckons it is Wolves who have the upper hand, with the player represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes.

Mendes has already brokered a number of impressive deals for Wolves with Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Rui Patricio heading to Molineux and link up with Portuguese boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

And the paper reckons another Mendes-inspired transfer from Portugal to Wolves is on the cards, though tellingly, the paper does not say if Wolves will need to meet the player’s £105m exit clause, or whether a deal can be done for less than that.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid star Isco is angry with boss Santiago Solari and has told his agent to contact Manchester City about a move (The Sun)

Real Madrid are preparing a world-record £300m bid for Neymar to finally replace Cristiano Ronaldo (The Sun)

Chelsea’s looming transfer ban has increased the likelihood of Eden Hazard leaving the club for nothing when his contract expires in 2020 (The Sun)

Pep Guardiola has agreed to take over as Juventus manager at the end of the season, according to reports in Italy (Daily Express)

Tottenham have denied their new ground is to be called ‘The Nike Stadium’ (Daily Mail)

Romelu Lukaku has ended his goal famine since changing to a pre-match meal of ham and cheese omelettes (Daily Mail)

Wolves are pushing to sign Birmingham City’s highly-rated teenage striker Ramello Mitchell (Daily Mail)

Ryan Giggs has arranged for Wales to train at Manchester United’s Carrington base ahead of their friendly with Trinidad & Tobago at Wrexham (Daily Mail)

Bournemouth are set to be without defender Steve Cook for up to six weeks after an infection set in on his injured groin (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are hoping to make Monchi their sporting director, but the Spaniard says he has “not decided” whether he’ll take the role yet (The Guardian)

Liverpool have welcomed UEFA’s investigation into Manchester City’s alleged Financial Fair Play breach (Daily Telegraph)

Gareth Southgate hopes to get a chance to look at Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson against Huddersfield if the striker is ready after a knee injury (Daily Telegraph)

Mauricio Pochettino has said he is flattered by interest from Real Madrid and that he would consider going back to work in Spain (The Times)

Watford could take Manchester City to arbitration for a “loss of opportunity” regarding the sale of Jadon Sancho in 2015 (The Times)