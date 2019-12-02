Ed Woodward is making good his contacts to bring a Barcelona man to Manchester United in January, while a surprise destination for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been suggested in the January transfer window.

ARTURO VIDAL ON MAN UTD’S RADAR

Manchester United have reportedly made contact over a possible January transfer for Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal, according to a report.

The 32-year-old Chilean star has started just three matches for Barca this season and is widely expected to leave Catalonia when the winter window opens, with a move to Serie A tipped.

However, The Sun via FC Inter News, claims it is United who have made the first contact with the former Bayern Munich and Juventus star’s agent over a January move to Old Trafford.

And they claim United have an excellent chance of signing the player due to United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward’s relationship with Vidal’s agent Fernando Felicevich, with the two having recently dealt with one another over the deal that took Alexis Sanchez initially to Old Trafford and more recently, on loan to Inter Milan.

It’s suggested Vidal is desperate to quit the Nou Camp to increase his playing time and would more than welcome a switch to Old Trafford to rejuvenate both his career and United’s season.

Furthermore, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reckons Vidal’s tigerish displays and midfield know-how could prove a useful addition to the United ranks.

In a recent interview, Vidal stressed he will weigh up his options this month to see if he has a future with the Blaugrana.

He said: “If in December or at the end of the season I think I am not important here, I will have to find a solution and evaluate the horizons to be so again.”

The report claims Barca will allow Vidal to depart for a fee of around €15m (£12.8m) which would be comfortably within United’s budget.

In addition, the Daily Mail claims Barca have already lined up Vidal’s replacement, having sounded out Borussia Dortmund over a €25m (£21m) deal to sign Germany midfielder Julian Weigl.

AND THE REST

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been ‘closely followed’ by Inter Milan amid speculation he is considering leaving Arsenal in the January transfer window (Daily Mirror)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has refused to rule out a move for Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish (Daily Mirror)

Ryan Giggs will stop Gareth Bale from playing golf during Euro 2020 because he wants the Wales forward to be focused on football (The Times)

Watford’s players want club chiefs to appoint a homegrown manager next (Daily Mail)

The linesman did not follow protocol for Leicester’s winning goal against Everton, according to Mark Clattenburg (Daily Mail)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette could follow Unai Emery out of Arsenal (Daily Mail)

Marco Silva may be the next Premier League manager facing the axe after the Leicester defeat (Daily Mail)

Marco Silva is on the brink of losing his job after Everton’s dramatic defeat at Leicester (Daily Telegraph)

David Martin says he was embarrassed by his tears after his West Ham debut aged 33 (Daily Telegraph)

James Ward-Prowse is targeting two more free-kick goals to match the tally reached by club legend Matt Le Tissier (Daily Telegraph)

QPR’s England Under-21 midfielder Eberechi Eze’s dream move to Tottenham could be off following the departure of manager Mauricio Pochettino. Chelsea, Leicester City and West Ham have also been watching the 21-year-old (The Sun)

Marco Silva’s future at Everton will be discussed today after a last-gasp defeat at Leicester was decided by VAR (The Sun)

Neil Warnock could make a shock return to management with Middlesbrough (The Sun)

Jorginho has taken a swipe at Chelsea’s strikers after their 1-0 loss to West Ham (Daily Star)

Celtic are tracking £3m-rated Ivory Coast youngster Ismaila Soro (Daily Record)