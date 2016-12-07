Paper Talk: Young in demand; Alexis deal ‘goes through roof’

Alexis Sanchez is using crafty tactics to earn a new mega-deal at Arsenal, while a Manchester United outcast could be heading back to one of his former clubs next month, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

ALEXIS ‘USES CHINA INTEREST’ TO PUSH UP NEW ARSENAL DEAL

Alexis Sanchez is using interest in him from China to earn himself a new mega-money deal at Arsenal, according to reports on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail claims the 27-year-old has been inundated with offers from the Chinese Super League, with clubs willing to pay him £260,000 a week after tax.

Arsenal are in talks with Sanchez about extending the remaining 18 months of his contract – but so far those talks have failed to tie the player down to a new long-term deal.

And while Sanchez knows he won’t secure anywhere near that wage at Arsenal – he does hope to use the interest in him from the Far East to drive up the deal he could earn at Arsenal – or indeed, elsewhere in Europe.

Arsenal are maintaining contact with Sanchez’s representatives and remain hopeful of an agreement but they could be forced to sell him in the summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal to ensure he can’t leave on a free transfer at the end of next season.

The Gunners are already identifying replacements with Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus a favourite among club scouts.

Arsene Wenger is a huge fan of Reus and has looked into trying to tempt him to the Premier League in the past but Dortmund have managed to keep him.

WATFORD LEAD FOUR-WAY BATTLE FOR ASHLEY YOUNG

Watford are hoping for a January reunion with their former winger Ashley Young, who is also attracting interest from Everton, West Brom and Swansea.

The Manchester United winger has rarely featured under Jose Mourinho this season and it is understood the club are willing to listen to offers for him when the transfer window opens next month.

Young left Vicarage Road for Aston Villa almost 10 years ago and, including their sell-on cut when he moved to Old Trafford in 2011, Watford banked nearly £13million for him – making the player their record transfer fee received.

But a return to the Hornets could be on the cards according to the Daily Mirror. They claim boss Walter Mazzarri is looking to add more width to his squa, with Mourinho admitting he would “analyse” the situation if any of his players expressed a wish to leave.

Young’s contract with United had another 18 months to run, with the option of a one-year extension, though it seems unlikely they will trigger it and a departure in January looks far more likely.

AND THE REST

Manchester City and Chelsea are hoping to tie up a deal to bring Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele to the Premier League (The Sun)

Manchester City give Sergio Aguero’s former club Atletico Madrid just over £210,000 every time the Argentina forward scores 15 goals (The Sun)

Roberto Firmino has an £82.6m release clause in his Liverpool contract which any club but Arsenal can trigger

Jermain Defoe says he could win the Golden Boot this season – and still be snubbed by England boss Gareth Southgate (The Sun)

Ben Gibson has been told he is going nowhere in January, with Middlesbrough slapping a £35m price-tag on him to try to scare off Chelsea (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are trying to rush through a deal for Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon, with Liverpool and Manchester United also interested in the teenager (Daily Mirror)

Everton are open to offloading midfielder Tom Cleverley in the upcoming January transfer window (Daily Mirror)

Tony Pulis has revealed West Brom’s £5.5m winger Matt Phillips has “mental demons” (Daily Mirror)

West Ham are planning to make a move for Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini when the transfer window opens next month (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham are confident they will agree a new contract with Toby Alderweireld long before a potential £25m release clause can be triggered (Daily Telegraph)

Frank Lampard is expected to become part of England’s backroom team under new boss Gareth Southgate (Daily Star)

Man Utd target Jose Fonte has moved another step closer to leaving Southampton by blasting club bosses for refusing him a new long-term deal (Daily Star)

Pep Guardiola has dismissed reports suggesting Manchester City have approached Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez (Daily Express)

Aidy Boothroyd is set to be confirmed as head coach of England’s under-21s on a permanent basis in succession to Gareth Southgate and is expected to lead the junior side into the European Championship in Poland at the end of the season (The Guardian)

Mark Warburton has admitted he’s happy to play a waiting game with injury-plagued duo Josh Windass and Jordan Rossiter to help them adapt to playing for Rangers (Daily Record)

Everton lead the race to sign 21-year-old Zach Clough from Bolton Wanderers (The Sun)

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud will not be leaving the club in the January transfer window, according to the 30-year-old France international’s agent (Daily Express)

Leicester are in advanced talks over the signing of Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who the 19-year-old Nigerian’s former boss Alex McLeish says can fill the void left by France international N’Golo Kante, 25, following his summer move to Chelsea (Daily Mirror)

Ipswich will bid £500,000 for 22-year-old Blackpool attacking midfielder Brad Potts next month (Daily Mail)