Paper Talk: Real target Chelsea enforcer; Toon in Gray battle

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has urged the club to sign a Chelsea midfielder, while Newcastle have targeted a double summer swoop, according to Sunday’s papers.

ZIDANE URGES REAL TO SNAP UP KANTE

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly asked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to sign outstanding Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

The French legend is said to be a huge fan of Kante and believes the 26-year-old would be a big upgrade on current holding midfielder Casemiro, whose form has dipped in the second half of the season.

Kante, the current PFA Player of the Year, has been one of the main reasons why Chelsea have lifted the Premier League title this season and it would take a huge bid to convince the Blues to sell, according to the report in the Daily Star Sunday.

Kante is not the only Chelsea player linked with a move to the Spanish giants this summer, with star playmaker Eden Hazard strongly tipped to make a switch to the Bernabeu, while Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea could also head back to Madrid as Real plot a big-money triple raid on the Premier League.

NEWCASTLE EYE DUO BUT FACE BATTLE FOR GRAY



Newcastle are reportedly eyeing a double swoop for Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Pires and Andre Gray – but face competition from Tottenham for the Burnley hitman.

Rafa Benitez is looking to strengthen his Newcastle squad after they bounced straight back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Pires, who was a former trainee at Juventus, has been outstanding for Leganes in La Liga this season and has been watched by Newcastle’s chief scout Graham Carr.

The 23-year-old has a £6million release clause in his contract, which looks to be a bargain, but Benitez will face competition from West Ham and Everton for the player, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Meanwhile, the Toon are continuing to watch Andre Gray’s situation at Burnley, with the striker having turned down the offer of a new deal at Turf Moor with only a year left on his contract.

The Clarets are said to be looking to cash in on the player rather than lose him on a free next summer, but Newcastle face major competition from Champions League outfit Tottenham for the 25-year-old forward.

AND THE REST

Tottenham are prepared to sell Chelsea and Manchester City target Kyle Walker – but want £40m for the right-back (Sunday Mirror)

Jose Mourinho is seeking a £35m reunion with Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City are front-runners for Monaco defender Fabinho and have also been linked with Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United and Liverpool have both made enquiries for Monaco star and Chelsea target Tiemoue Bakayoko (Sun on Sunday)



Manchester United’s plan to offer Jose Mourinho a new contract hinges on him taking them back into the Champions League (Sunday Mirror)

Everton have been dealt a blow after being told to forget about signing Anderlecht midfield star Leander Dendoncker (Sun on Sunday)

The Blues are also reeling at the £30m price-tag on Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and will now target Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel instead (Sun on Sunday)



Manchester United are chasing Portuguese teen Pedro Neto – after deciding against signing him last year (Sun on Sunday)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is closing in on a £12m deal for Leicester attacker Demarai Gray (Sunday Mirror)

West Ham are in talks with London rivals Chelsea over a loan deal for striker Michy Batshuayi (Sun on Sunday)

Neymar is set to spark a £100m tussle between Manchester United and City after his father urged him to quit Barcelona and move to the Premier League (Sunday Express)



Everton have vowed to only listen to offers of £100million for star striker Romelu Lukaku (Sun on Sunday)

Tottenham are planning to ditch £11m French flop Georges-Kevin N’Koudou after just one season at White Hart Lane (Sunday Mirror)

Everton are willing to sell midfielder James McCarthy for £20m to offset their summer spending, with Newcastle, West Ham and Crystal Palace interested in the 26-year-old (Mail on Sunday)

Tottenham are ready to offer £12m for Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon and have also joined a seven-way scrap for Manchester City’s Nigerian frontman Kelechi Iheanacho (Sun on Sunday)



Tottenham have rejected a £50m approach for versatile defender Eric Dier (Sunday Star)

Watford were forced into sacking Walter Mazzarri after a dressing-room revolt allegedly saw some players threaten a pre-season strike (Sunday Express)

Southampton are ready to smash their transfer record to sign £25m-rated Swansea playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson (Sun on Sunday)

Dutch defender Daley Blind wants to stay at Old Trafford despite Manchester United’s silence over a new deal (Sunday Mirror)



Jose Mouriniho could use Luke Shaw as bait to snatch Kyle Walker from under the noses of arch rivals Manchester City (Sunday Express)

Juventus’ prolific striker Paulo Dybala is reportedly a target for Manchester United (Sunday Star)

Arsene Wenger expects to stay on at Arsenal, having told associates a new deal for him will be announced after the FA Cup final against Chelsea (Sunday Times)

Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic snubbed a new multi-million pound Manchester United deal before getting injured (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester rivals United and City are fighting it out for Benfica right-back Semedo (Sunday Star)



Bournemouth are preparing a £40m bid for Chelsea duo goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and defender Nathan Ake (Sunday Mirror)

Roberto Mancini has put West Ham on alert after admitting that he is ready to end his year-long break from the game (Sunday Express)

The Arsenal hierachy are divided over whether Arsene Wenger should stay as manager (Sunday Star)

Chelsea are eyeing 20-year-old Russian attacking midfielder Aleksandr Golovin to supplement their title-winning squad (Mail on Sunday)



Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed Chelsea loanee Andreas Christensen is leaving the German club (Sunday Star)

Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero is hoping Pep Guardiola will reward his patience with a new contract (Sunday Mirror)

Swansea have joined the race for Anderlecht centre-back Kara Mbodji (Sun on Sunday)

David Moyes is on the brink of quitting Sunderland after losing the dressing room (Sunday Mirror)



Wolves are ready to make an official move for Jose Couceiro to become their next boss – with Paul Lambert set to leave (Sun on Sunday)

Juventus are closing in on a permanent deal for Chelsea and Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado, who has spent the past two seasons on loan at the Serie A giants (Calciomercato)

Forward Andre Ayew, 27, could quit West Ham to rejoin former side Marseille, according to his father (Le Parisien)