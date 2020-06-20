Arsenal are looking to hijack a Watford midfield signing and sign a veteran defender, while Everton have been offered a former Liverpool favourite, according to Saturday’s transfer gossip.

GUNNERS TRY TO SIGN WATFORD-BOUND STAR AFTER TRANSFER DISPUTE

Arsenal are said to be ready to swoop for French starlet Pape Gueye amid his legal dispute with Watford.

It was announced in April that the Hornets had swooped in to sign the Le Havre midfielder on a five-year deal.

However, Gueye claims he was forced into signing for Watford by his former agent and is seeking to renege on the agreement.

Incredibly, he claims he could not understand the paperwork as it was in English. As such, he now wants to arrange a fresh transfer.

And according to Daily Mirror, Arsenal have offered to treble the salary package offered by Watford.

Arsenal, however, are not alone in their pursuit for the France U21 international.

Gueye’s entourage are quoted by Le Phocéen as saying: “Marseille are one of the clubs most interested in Pape, It’s clear. There are also Metz, Strasbourg, Angers, Nantes, German, Portuguese and Spanish clubs.

“Arsenal also contacted us with a salary three times higher. But Pape wants to play in Ligue 1 for two or three years before going abroad, and Marseille are clearly in the shortlist. It would be a great club for him.”

Wherever he ends up, it seems a move to Watford won’t now go through.

“Pape will not go to Watford,” his representatives added. “The contract was signed in January, but it has not taken effect and no one can force it.

“After that, Watford can ask for severance payments, but they cannot force Pape to play for them. This clause was fixed by the club at €5m, but it is far from the reality of today. What’s more, the value of the players dropped by half with the health crisis.

“The club that wants to sign him must therefore negotiate to drop his clause with Watford.”

Gueye’s contract with Ligue 2 side Le Havre expires on June 30.

Though Arsenal face a fight to sign Gueye, there is better news around another transfer target.

According to The Sun, Mikel Arteta’s wish to sign Thiago Silva has been given a major boost. His contract with PSG wasn’t extended, meaning he’ll be available on a free. Furthermore, the paper claims he is willing to take a significant pay-cut to sign up with the Gunners.

The paper says Arteta wants the 35-year-old to shore up his defence as a replacement for David Luiz.

AND MORE GOSSIP

Philippe Coutinho could be on his way to Everton on a one-year loan with Barcelona offering them the former Liverpool star. (Daily Mirror)

Everton will rival Man Utd and Southampton in keeping tabs on Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu. The 21-year-old Ghanaian has a year left on his contract and a £10m buy-out clause. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United look set to receive a transfer boost with Borussia Dortmund “concerned” over Jadon Sancho’s future. (The Sun)

Arsenal have exercised the option to make Pablo Mari’s switch permanent in a £14m deal. (The Sun)

West Ham have won their battle to blow bubbles if they score at home to Wolves on Saturday. (The Sun)

GIROUD WANTS TO STAY

Olivier Giroud wants to win more trophies with Chelsea and says Timo Werner’s arrival is “extra motivation”. (The Guardian)

Chelsea could save £20million on top transfer target Kai Havertz. The discount depends on whether Bayer Leverkusen qualify for the Champions League. (Daily Mail)

Michael O’Neill returned to duty at Stoke’s training ground on Friday after the all-clear from coronavirus. (Daily Mail)

Nuno Espirito Santo plans talks over a new contract with Wolves, handing the Midlands club a major boost. (Daily Telegraph)