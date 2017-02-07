Papers in a ‘state of flux’ over future of Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero’s future at Manchester City remains the subject of plenty of speculation – but the papers all seem to disagree on what the future holds for the Argentinian striker.

With new signing Gabriel Jesus making an immediate impact at the Etihad, doubts have been cast over Aguero’s long-term at the club.

According to the Daily Mail, Aguero is being targeted by Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with the French champions moving for either Aguero or Alexis Sanchez this summer.

The Daily Express, meanwhile, claims Real Madrid have also been alerted by Aguero’s shock admission that his future is uncertain at Manchester City.

These reports are given further credence by The Times who believe City are willing to cash in on the striker this summer – but only if they receive a bid of £80million.

And The Sun suggests City are already planning for life after Aguero by going all out to sign Borussia Dortmund hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as his replacement.

However, these reports are in stark contrast to the Daily Star, who claim City have told the Argentinian striker he will not be sold this summer and that he must stay and fight for his place with Gabriel Jesus.

The Daily Mirror, meanwhile, reports that City believe Gabriel Jesus will help make Aguero better rather than replace him.

However, speaking about his future at the weekend, Aguero said:

“Sometimes this happens. When you’re on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity.

“I have three months to do my best and try to help the team and we’ll see what happens with my future.”

Aguero, who has scored 154 goals for City since joining the club in 2011, is contracted until 2020 and insists he has not thought about leaving.

The Argentinian said: “No, no. I have to help the team as much as I can in these three months, afterwards we’ll see what the club wants to do with me.

“In three years my contract is up, that’s why I say I’m happy at the club. In these last three months that are left I have to help the club and as I say the club will decide if I have a place here or not. I want to stay, of course.”