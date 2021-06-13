New Tottenham Sporting Director Fabio Paratici is aiming to make his first act one to remember by bringing on board an impressive attacker from the Bundesliga, per reports.

Tottenham are facing a crucial summer as they seek to make their slip down the table last season a one-off. The club currently remain manageless, though the latest reports suggest a new man will be installed at the helm in the near future. A key figure in those negotiations has reportedly been the club’s new Sporting Director, Fabio Paratici.

The 48-year-old will soon arrive in North London as club supremo Daniel Levy begins to gradually defer power over the football aspect of the club.

Paratici will be immediately faced with a number of challenges. The primary one will be playing his part in convincing Harry Kane to stay.

The England talisman previously made clear his desire to try his luck elsewhere in the hunt for silverware. And with Gareth Bale’s loan return to Madrid, a Kane exit would leave Tottenham perilously short of firepower.

As such, Paratici has wasted little time in lining up a move for Stuttgart attacker Nicolas Gonzalez.

The Argentine, 23, has broken into the national side with five caps since 2019 in a hotly-contested forward line.

The Express (citing trusted football journalist Fabrizio Romano), reveal that Tottenham are ‘planning a move’.

A pair of suitors have already registered their interest, namely Fiorentina and Brighton. The Serie A side are even reported to have already made a ‘€25m’ bid. However, Spurs are now preparing to show their might.

Gonzalez operated primarily on the left wing last season, though is capable of playing anywhere across the frontline.

The marksman is ‘expected to leave’ Stuttgart this summer. That puts the ball firmly in Tottenham’s court given their greater prestige and financial muscle compared to the two named suitors.

Tottenham stalwart on Napoli radar

Meanwhile, Napoli have their eyes on a number of new players and are reportedly set to target Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko during the summer transfer window.

Sky Sport Italia are reporting that Luciano Spalletti is on the lookout for at least one midfielder this summer – and Sissoko is on the radar.

He has made 202 appearances in all competitions but has seen his game time decrease. He started only 15 Premier League games among 25 outings last term and confessed that he is open to a move.

“This is my fifth year at Tottenham, I have had some very good moments,” he told Foot Mercato in June. “Now, I am a person who does not close any doors. If a new challenge presents itself, we will see what I do.

“But today, I do not close any doors concerning my future. Bbecause as I said, it was a difficult year for me at the club.”

