Paratici plotting brazen move to bring ex-Arsenal favourite to Tottenham

Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici is hoping his Italian connections can help bring a former Arsenal favourite back to North London, per a report.

The list of players who have plied their trade for both North London clubs is a short one. The rivalry between the pair runs deep, ensuring direct moves between the two such as Sol Campbell’s infamous free agent switch in 2001 are few and far between.

David Bentley and Emmanuel Adebayor have played for both after spells at buffer clubs in between. And per the Metro, Paratici is hoping a similar scenario will soon unfold.

Citing Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, they reveal Paratici is ‘targeting a move’ for former Gunner, Aaron Ramsey.

The Welsh midfielder, 30, became a firm favourite with Arsenal fans during his decade-plus stint at the Emirates.

A surprise move to Juventus materialised in 2019, though Ramsey’s time in Turin has not gone as he hoped.

Amid injury issues and intense competition for places, Ramsey has rarely been a regular starter. As such, Juventus are understood to be open to his exit this summer. That will not faze Ramsey who acknowledged his time in Serie A has been a struggle in June.

Paratici reportedly played a key role in bringing him to Italy and is keen to help sign him a second time.

He is described as being a ‘huge admirer’ of the midfielder, though Wolves are also in the mix for his signature.

July 26 Transfer Chatter - Koulibaly a wanted man, Dortmund beat Liverpool to forward and Lacazette out? Kalidou Koulibaly is the subject of interest from three clubs, Borussia Dortmund beat Liverpool to Dutch for forward and Alexandre Lacazette is available, all in today's transfer chatter.

Whether Paratici is considering a loan or permanent transfer is unstated. Though in each scenario, the issue of Ramsey’s alleged £250,000-per-week wages will need to be overcome.

Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy is unlikely to sanction the taking on of Ramsey’s salary in full. That would appear to be the biggest barrier facing Paratici before his dream can be realised for a second time.

Arsenal, Tottenham ramp up Argentine winger interest

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Tottenham have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing Lazio attacker Joaquin Correa this summer.

Corriere Dello Sport claims that the north London duo are ready to bid for the Argentina star after both Everton and PSG cooled their interest in signing him. Both Arsenal and Spurs are looking to strengthen up front, with the Gunners still looking for a suitor for Alexandre Lacazette, while Harry Kane wants out of Tottenham.

Mikel Arteta is looking at the 26-year-old after growing frustrated at the inconsistency of Nicolas Pepe and Willian last term.

Spurs, meanwhile, have been overly reliant on Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min. To that end, Correa is considered an upgrade on the likes of Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn, as per the report in Corriere.

The former Sevilla star has scored 30 goals in 117 appearances for Lazio in all competitions. He cost €16million when he swapped Seville for the Italian capital in 2018.

READ MORE: Tottenham announce deal to sign star second to Messi in impressive stat