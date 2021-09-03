Tottenham Director of Football Fabio Paratici labelled a summer signing as one of the “most talented in Europe”, before revealing his transfer directives.

After a sluggish start to the summer window, Tottenham soon kicked into gear. Once Paratici was installed and Nuno Espirito Santo appointed as manager, Spurs set about revamping their squad.

One could argue retaining the services of Harry Kane was their greatest piece of business. Nevertheless, five new faces did arrive to freshen up the ranks.

Cristian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini both arrived on loan with views to making their stays permanent down the line. Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal and Pape Sarr all arrived on permanent deals.

And via the Evening Standard, it is Sarr who Paratici has picked out for special praise.

The 18-year-old midfielder signed from Ligue 1 side Metz where he will remain on loan this season. Already capped three times at senior level by Senegal, Sarr is expected to feature prominently in the Spurs team in the not too distant future.

And that is a sentiment shared by Paratici if his words labelling him as one of the “most talented in Europe” are anything to go by.

“I think Pape is one of the most talented in Europe, said Paratici.

“Our job is not to look just at tomorrow, but maybe also past tomorrow or next year. I think we made a great signing. In all of Europe they speak about this. A lot of teams were interested, a lot of teams were there to sign (him), so we made a very good signing.

“He needs experience, he needs to play games, to stay in one team and play regularly. A great investment for the club, and a great vision for the future.”

By all accounts, Paratici has overseen a wholly successful first window in his director role. The Italian went on to reveal what Tottenham requested of him after admitting the pandemic created a difficult environment in which to operate.

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Review We take a quick look into Nuno Espirito Santo's activity this window.

“The window was hard for everybody,” added Paratici. “The pandemic affected a lot this kind of market.

“We had an objective, a target, to renew the team. Young players, young talent with big potential and their hope is to win something with Tottenham – to win something with this great team.

“We have here a lot of players who, in my opinion, are big players that in the last two seasons have not been at their level of performance.

“So, our target, when me, Nuno and Steve (Hitchin, technical performance director) met, was to reinvigorate the team. Give more discipline, give more work in terms of physical work, more organisation. And Nuno did this kind of job very well.”

LaLiga ace reveals Tottenham snub reason

Meanwhile, Villarreal defender Pau Torres insists he does not regret turning down a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Spurs were hunting for defensive cover and landed Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero for a reported £42m fee. Nuno Espirito Santo was still keen to add more depth to his squad though and Spurs were believed to have had a £43m bid accepted by Villarreal for the Spain international.

In the resulting discussions, however, the 24-year-old refused the move. The reason given was a lack of Champions League football on offer. And that now appears to be true after Torres explained his decision to Spanish outlet AS.

“I was told about Tottenham’s interest, but I always had it clear in my mind that I wanted to continue at Villarreal,” the he told AS.

“My idea was to experience a thrilling season [after qualifying for the Champions League].I wanted to remain home and at Villarreal. It was a quick decision. I’m happy with the decision I’ve taken. Personally, I have a very beautiful season ahead as it will be my debut in the Champions League.

“All decisions are respectable, I wanted to stay. I’m happy with the decision I made. My idea was to stay home and I’m happy about it. I have found a team that has strengthened in what the coach wanted, we must be ambitious and seek the first victory in the league and that day is Alavés.

“The Champions League is coming. We have a group in which we can fight to be in the next round. I think we can be fighting for it. It’s going to be a demanding season and my aim is to continue to play at the highest level and continue to give joy to our fans.”

READ MORE: Fabio Paratici all ears, with Juventus no nearer to contract resolution despite Ronaldo exit