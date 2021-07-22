Paratici forced to switch targets as top centre-back snubs Tottenham

Sporting director Fabio Paratici is likely to have to look elsewhere for a new centre-back after a top target decided against a move to Tottenham this summer.

Improving the centre of Nuno Espirito Santo’s defence has clearly been the main focus of Paratici’s attention since he arrived at the club, with a deal for versatile Takehiro Tomiyasu still in the offing. But it’s the potential arrival of Atalanta star Cristian Romero that has got most Spurs fans talking.

The Argentina defender recently tasted Copa America glory after being crowned Serie A defensive player of the season last term.

A switch to Tottenham looked to be on the cards, alongside his Atalanta teammate Pierluigi Gollini. The latter is expected to complete his loan move with an option to buy over the next 48 hours.

But it appears that Romero will not be joining him in north London.

Corriere dello Sport claims that the player is not interested in joining Tottenham at this time and wants to remain in Italy.

The newspaper added that the 23-year-old ‘has let Paratici know that he wants, for now at least, to stay at Atalanta’.

The news will come as a major blow, as new boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants at least two new centre-backs.

Tomiyasu remains an option, but he is currently playing for Japan at the Olympics. Romero is also regarded as a more commanding presence, with better all-around quality.

Spurs facing deadline for midfield signing

Meanwhile, Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici has a 10-day window in which to make a tough decision regarding a Tottenham transfer worth £25.9m, per a report.

With Paratici installed and Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm, Tottenham’s summer window has clicked into gear. A recent report detailed Spurs were in ‘advanced talks’ to make a double Serie A splash. That was quickly followed up by exciting confirmation from trusted source Fabrizio Romano over a major swap deal.

The Italian revealed Sevilla winger Bryan Gil is set to join Tottenham in exchange for Erik Lamela plus €25m.

That deal appears to be in the final stages, though another, equally impressive, transfer remains in its infancy.

Tottenham’s interest in Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini surfaced earlier in July. Liverpool were also touted as a potential suitor for the 25-year-old who holds a €30m (£25.9m) release clause.

Now, Italian outlet Calciomercato has confirmed the club’s interest, though the clock is ticking if they wish to activate his release clause.

They reveal that Tottenham are indeed interested in signing Pellegrini. However, his release clause expires at the end of July at which time Roma would likely command a larger fee if intent on selling this summer.

For his part, Pellegrini is stated to prefer to remain in Rome. But his impending contract situation could open the door to an exit.

