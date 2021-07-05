Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici says that he and the club have the common goal of keeping Harry Kane this summer.

The England captain currently has more important tasks on his mind than his future, as he prepares for Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark. However, the subject of his domestic plans will shoot back into view after the tournament. Indeed, talk was rife before Euro 2020 kicked off about whether he will stay at Spurs.

He has reportedly told Tottenham that he wants to leave for another Premier League club. Immediately following those reports, Spurs released a strong statement.

Nevertheless, Kane then admitted his dream to link up with Kevin de Bruyne, amid reported transfer interest from Manchester City.

Speaking to Sky Italy (via Sky Sports News), Paratici broke his silence over the prospect of keeping Tottenham‘s star striker. He also pointed out a Kane trait that “very few people notice”.

“Keeping him is not just my goal, it’s our goal as a club,” he said.

“I can’t wait to watch him play live, I’ve been really lucky in the past years because I’ve watched a lot of top players and strikers, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez, Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain, and many more which now I forgot about.

“Right now, he’s one of the best strikers in the world. He’s a complete player, really special. His physique is that of a real number nine, a true poacher, but he also has an incredibly refined technique.

“He is able to shoot with both feet and also provides many assists – very few people notice this, because he scores so many goals.”

Kane enjoyed one of his best domestic campaigns last season, scooping the Premier League’s awards for most goals and most assists.

Overall, the 27-year-old has scored 166 goals in 245 competition appearances as he chases Alan Shearer’s record of 260.

Paratici added that he is letting Kane have full focus on Euro 2020 before speaking to him about his future.

Paratici sets up Kane talks

“He’s a team player, but he’s a finisher at the same time, so really I believe he is among the top three in the world,” Paratici added.

“I haven’t heard from him yet because I don’t want to bother the players who are busy at the Euros, it doesn’t seem fair to me.

“They’re focused on their own goals with their national teams.”

Kane will meet with Spurs colleague and Denmark international Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on Wednesday.