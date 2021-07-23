Paratici speaks of ‘new chapter’ at Tottenham as star signs huge new deal

Tottenham have announced that forward Son Heung-min has committed his future to the club with a massive new four-year contract.

The South Korean has remained a standout figure at the club since joining up alongside Mauricio Pochettino. While some of Pochettino’s signings have waned in influence of late, Son has continued his goalscoring exploits. Overall, he has netted 107 goals and assisted 64 others in 280 appearances.

Last season, he developed an already deadly relationship with striker Harry Kane. As such, the pair became the most prolific duo in Premier League history.

A new deal for Son has subsequently been in the pipeline for some time.

But Spurs announced on Friday that the winger has committed his future.

“It was already a big honour to play here for six years, the club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I’m very happy to be here,” Son told Spurs’ official website.

“It’s like home, especially with the fans, the players, the staff. There was no decision. It was easy.

“I’m so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon.”

The new contract comes as a statement move from Spurs, who are entering a new era from next season.

Indeed, Son will form a crucial part of new manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans.

Spurs’ managing director and transfer chief Fabio Paratici also revealed his delight at the news.

Paratici delighted with Son, Tottenham contract

“We are pleased to have agreed a new long-term contract with Heung-Min Son as we move towards the start of a new season and a new chapter for the club with Nuno Espirito Santo,” he said.

“Everyone can see the real positive impact he has on the Club, both on and off the field, and we are delighted that he will play a part in what we are trying to achieve in the coming years.”

Spurs are facing a crucial season after finishing seventh in the Premier League last season.

But Son may yet have to perform without his star colleague Kane, who reports claim has moved a big step closer to a record-breaking move to Manchester City.