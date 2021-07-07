Paratici, Nuno in collaboration as Tottenham battle rivals for Serie A star

Tottenham Hotspur are still mulling over a move for Mert Muldur of Serie A side Sassuolo, according to a report.

Muldur was a member of the Turkey squad for Euro 2020 before they were eliminated in the group stage. Despite the disappointment at international level, it followed a solid season in Serie A for the full-back. It seems he will continue his rise next year – but that might not be at his current club.

Sassuolo signed Muldur in 2019, taking him to Italy from Austrian outfit Rapid Wien. He has made more than 50 Serie A appearances since then, adapting to either a right-back role or one on the opposite flank.

His form and versatility did not go unnoticed by Fabio Paratici when he was on the board at Juventus. Now, Tottenham’s new managing director may use his inside knowledge of the top Serie A talents.

According to the Daily Mail, Paratici could try to sign Muldur for Tottenham. Spurs are in the market for a new full-back, a need that will only increase if Serge Aurier leaves.

Muldur’s adaptability means he could also help in other roles in Nuno Espirito Santo’s system.

TEAMtalk: Euro Paper Talk Jason Thornton and Matt Briggs from TEAMtalk discuss all the latest gossip from around the football world, including Liverpool's interest in Sergej Milinković-Savić, the future of Manchester United target Gabriel Veron and much more transfer talk.

The coach and managing director are currently in communication over how to strengthen the squad. This will be their first summer working together and it will be a crucial one, as Spurs aim to improve upon last season’s seventh-place finish.

Nuno needs new recruits to fit into his preferred system and Muldur may be an option. Therefore, Tottenham will keep him in mind as they firm up their plans.

West Ham monitor Muldur

But they might have to act faster, as the 22-year-old is also attracting interest across London. Previous reports have hinted at Arsenal being keen, and while there is no mention of them from the Mail, West Ham are suggested as other suitors.

The Hammers know they need more depth as they prepare to balance their domestic duties with Europa League football. Vladimir Coufal has nailed down the right-back spot as his own, but competition is always healthy.

Given Muldur’s ability to cover on both sides, West Ham could be keeping a keen eye on him too.

Hence, Tottenham must decide fairly quickly how much they want Muldur, or they risk losing out.

READ MORE: Paratici ponders plucking luckless club’s star man, but Tottenham obstacle remains