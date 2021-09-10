Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele hopes to make his first appearance of the season within the next week, according to a report.

Spurs’ club-record signing has endured a continued struggle since moving to London in 2019. While he had a strong first half-season under Mauricio Pochettino, he did not have the best relationship with Jose Mourinho. Despite Nuno Espirito Santo taking charge earlier this year, he requested to leave.

As such, Nuno has yet to give Ndombele any minutes, either in pre-season or the first five matches in August.

But he also failed to get his move away, forcing a new twist to his situation.

Indeed, reports claimed that he would hold talks with Nuno and director of football Fabio Paratici over his future.

According to the Evening Standard, those discussions have proved fruitful. As a result, Ndombele has decided to fight for his place in the team.

However, he has ‘accepted that he needs to work hard’ to have any chance of winning Nuno over.

Nevertheless, he has trained all week and hopes to feature in next Thursday’s Europa Conference League clash.

Ndombele did not feature in the squad for the two-legged play-off against Pacos de Ferreira. However, Nuno has added him to his ranks for the competition’s group stage.

Three Spurs players who could leave in January... We take a look into three Spurs players who could potentially leave the club in the January transfer window.

Therefore, he hopes to play against Rennes back in his native France, their first clash in Group G.

Nuno reportedly feels including him in Saturday’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace may be a step too far. Ndombele’s last action was a 17-minute substitute appearance against Aston Villa in May.

But Nuno is short of midfielders. Oliver Skipp’s groin issue suffered on England Under-21 duty makes him a doubt, while Giovani Lo Celso is training in Croatia.

Nuno urges Ndombele Tottenham revival

Speaking last month, Nuno insisted that he cannot force Ndombele to want to revive his Tottenham career.

“It has to come from himself. I don’t want to go much further than that but it has to come from himself,” the manager said.

“We already had a chance to talk but it must come from himself.

“I said it before, my job here is not to convince players to play for Tottenham Hotspur; it is to prepare players to play for Tottenham Hotspur.”

Ndombele has made 75 appearances overall for Tottenham, chipping in with eight goals and eight assists.

Arsenal managers who were worse than Mikel Arteta