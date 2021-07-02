Paratici prompts Tottenham tussle with Chelsea after enquiry for midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur have approached Barcelona over the possibility of signing Miralem Pjanic on loan, according to a report.

Fabio Paratici is about to oversee his first summer as Tottenham’s managing director. He will be busy on the transfer front as he shapes the squad for new coach Nuno Espirito Santo. Reinforcements are required for Spurs to improve upon their seventh-place finish from last season.

Former Juventus director Paratici will have to use his contacts wisely as he aims to make a good impression in north London. He has already been linked with some players from his former club, or others from elsewhere in Serie A.

But now he is being linked with someone he previously signed for Juventus who has since left the Italian club.

Pjanic joined Juve in 2016 when his release clause was activated to free him from Roma. The Bosnian midfielder went on to spend four seasons with Juventus, winning the Serie A title in each of them.

Last summer, he was sent to Barcelona on a permanent transfer in a swap deal for Arthur Melo. But what could well have been a dream move has descended into something of a nightmare.

Pjanic only played 30 times in all competitions for Barca in his first season there. He managed just six starts in La Liga as his new side slumped to third in the table.

Barcelona are now looking to overhaul their squad and Pjanic could be one of the casualties. Although he only arrived there one year ago, they are ready to listen to offers.

However, few clubs will be able to spend the kind of fee that they did to sign him. What’s more, with his contract running until 2024, he will not be easy to get off the books. Therefore, a loan may be in the best interests of all parties.

Tottenham ask for Pjanic on loan

According to Diario Sport, Barca have already fielded an enquiry from Juventus to take him back on a two-year loan. Pjanic would prefer to join Juventus rather than Inter or Milan, who also want to take him back to Italy.

But if a return to Turin does not materialise, he could follow Paratici to Tottenham. The report claims that Spurs have asked to take the 31-year-old on loan to give him his first taste of Premier League football.

Pjanic was recently linked with a move to their London rivals Chelsea. However, the presence of Paratici could be a convincing factor for Tottenham.

At present, no decisions have been made, though.

