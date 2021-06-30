Paratici jets in to seal Tottenham manager appointment after myth dispelled

New Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici has arrived in London for the first time since assuming the role and will commence preparations to appoint a new manager after a myth was dispelled.

Tottenham have been without a permanent manager at the helm since controversially sacking Jose Mourinho two months ago. Ryan Mason took temporary charge, but a more seasoned campaigner was always likely to be installed at the helm.

The club’s hunt for for a new manager has thus far lurched from one disappointment to the next.

Candidates from across Europe have been linked with the job, only to be ruled out within a matter of days.

Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Erik Ten Hag, Paolo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso are just five bosses who were in the frame.

All fell by the wayside, leaving former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo as the latest frontrunner.

Now, per Sky Sports, the Portuguese has been tipped to become Tottenham’s new manager after Paratici arrived in London with plans to appoint the 47-year-old.

They report that Paratici is ready to ‘push ahead with appointing Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach’.

Santo had been the subject of a minor backlash from Tottenham fans on Twitter after being linked. The hashtag ‘#NoToNuno’ began to trend, though the negativity was no where near the levels displayed for Gattuso.

Sky confirm that ‘further talks are planned’ with Santo this week. Furthermore, Spurs are described as ‘confident’ of securing their man before pre-season training begins.

Earlier in the week, reports surfaced of alleged interest in Santo from Turkish side Fenerbahce.

It had been speculated this could lead Daniel Levy and Paratici to hastening their efforts to land Santo.

However, Sky Sports dismiss this notion as fantasy, claiming Fenerbahce have ‘no interest’ in landing Santo.

As such, the path is now clear for Tottenham to land the man who Sky admit was ‘not a candidate’ when he first left Wolves.

Tottenham poised to land midfielder on Santo’s say?

Meanwhile, Tottenham are leading Inter Milan in the race for Franck Kessie after the AC Milan star’s agent confirmed an approach.

The 24-year-old midfield powerhouse has emerged as one of Milan’s leading lights. He played a key role in Stefano Piolo’s side as they secured a place back in the Champions League.

Kessie was linked with a move to Inter Milan over the weekend, just days after they sealed the capture of Hakan Calhanoglu.

However, Tuttosport claims the most concrete offer for the player actually comes from Tottenham.

His agent Massimo Brambati has confirmed their approach. Kessie is thought to be an express wish of incoming new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

