Tottenham football director Fabio Paractici is understood to be close to reaching an agreement with Ajax over the signing of defender Jurrien Timber, according to a report.

The Dutch side’s famed academy has been a rich production over the years, and has once again been bearing fruit recently. Indeed, the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie De Jong and Donny Van de Beek have been prized away in recent years.

And now Timber looks to be the next big-money export, with a number of clubs tracking the 20-year-old. He has quickly established himself, starting all four of their Eredivisie games so far in the new season. The right-back seems like someone whose stock will only continue to rise in the coming months and years.

As such, it was reported last week that both Chelsea and Tottenham had added Timber to their wanted list. Indeed, Timber is equally adept at playing in the heart of defence.

And the likes of PSG, Monaco, Lyon, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax also like what they see in the player.

According to Todofijaches, however, it is Tottenham who have made the first move. The Spanish outlet claims that Paractici is already in talks with officials at the Dutch giants. Furthermore, they state he is nearing an agreement.

They state Ajax are seeking €20m for the defender, with the £17m fee proving no issue for the north London side.

Japhet Tanganga and Eric Dier started as centre-halves on Saturday as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were given a brutal lesson by Crystal Palace.

Tanganga’s red card certainly did not help matters – and his forthcoming suspension presents something of an issue.

Indeed, our feature detailing the three players Nuno needs to axe after the defeat explains the problems he is facing.

Timber won’t be able to solve those troubles immediately. However, his January signing would prove a help to Nuno as he seeks a successful end to the season.

Timber is contracted to Ajax to 2024 and Paratici hopes to act now before his fellow suitors launch moves.

Houssem Aouar reveals career aims

Houssem Aouar, meanwhile, has spoken out about his career ambitions as Tottenham continue to be linked with a swoop.

Aouar is a 23-year-old playmaker with one senior cap for France at international level. He tends to operate centrally but can also play at CAM or on the left wing if needed.

Aouar recently opened up on his career aspirations at Lyon and has suggested he’s happy to stay.

“As someone from Lyon, to be able to play Champions League football in this stadium is something I need again. All of that is down to qualifying this season,” he said.

“Then I’d like to win a trophy, because that’s what’s missing the most for me at this club.

“I’m fully concentrated on Lyon. Playing in the Champions League again with my hometown club is an objective and a dream of mine.”

