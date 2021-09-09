Paratici subject to stinging examination as Tottenham role questioned

Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici has little chance of becoming a key part of the club’s operation, according to one ex-Juventus chief.

Paratici left the Serie A club for Spurs earlier this year, with transfers in and out of the club one of his key tasks. Indeed, he focused on the Italian market this summer, helping bring in Cristian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini. The centre-back and goalkeeper, respectively, both signed from Atalanta.

Meanwhile, Bryan Gil and Emerson Royal have arrived from Spain, coming from Sevilla and Barcelona.

According to former Juventus chief Luciano Moggi, though, Paratici will struggle to have a true influence on Tottenham behind the scenes.

“I think Paratici has little life there,” he told Tuttomercatoweb.

“I believe he has no possibility of being fully integrated into the club.

“However, Tottenham are first in the standings, so obviously the work has a value.”

Indeed, Spurs remain the only team with a 100 percent record this season. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have picked up three wins from three, against Manchester City, Wolves and Watford.

But their new signings have had limited effect so far, playing most of their minutes in the Europa Conference League.

Paratici also reportedly wanted a midfielder signing in at Tottenham before the transfer window closed.

Lyon’s Houssem Aouar and Sporting’s Joao Palhinha had supposedly emerged on the club’s radar.

Meanwhile, more recent reports have claimed that Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio rejected a move to Tottenham.

Bryan Gil excited for Tottenham

Speaking earlier this week, Gil expressed his excitement at the season ahead for Spurs.

The 20-year-old moved from Sevilla in a swap deal involving Erik Lamela.

He said: “With great enthusiasm. There was a change in my career going to Tottenham this season and I think it’s a big step. I’m really hopeful.”

Gil has also recently been named captain of Spain’s Under-21s side and the player is enjoying the responsibility.

“The captaincy of the U21 is something that the coach gives you and for that I’m very grateful.

“Those of us who’ve been with us the longest have to lead the group off the pitch because inside you can see that we are very united. Happy and proud to wear the armband.”

