Paratici tipped to sanction Tottenham sale before landing key Nuno target

Tottenham could sell second-choice goalkeeper Joe Hart in order to free up room for Pierluigi Gollini’s transfer, according to a report.

Spurs are reportedly looking at bolstering several positions this summer. Striker could be an option, but that would likely become a priority after Harry Kane’s potential departure. Meanwhile, new boss Nuno Espirito Santo reportedly has eyes on Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini as an addition.

Goalkeeper has also supposedly emerged as an area of concern. First-choice star Hugo Lloris, 34, has age and his contractual situation against him, with only one year remaining on his deal.

As such, 26-year-old Atalanta star Gollini has reportedly entered Spurs’ transfer radar.

Spurs have opened talks, potentially over a two-year loan which would then turn into a permanent deal.

According to Sky Italy (July 18, 15:50), though, Tottenham may have to sell Hart in order to convince Gollini of a move to north London.

Hart signed for Spurs from Burnley last summer and acted as a strong deputy to Lloris. That is despite him not making a single Premier League appearance, staying on the bench for all 38 games.

His move from Lancashire came as a free transfer, so Spurs would not be losing out if they let him go.

However, Tottenham transfer chief Fabio Paratici is working to find the ‘right formula’. Indeed, he wants ‘total agreement’ with Atalanta.

Still, as revealed in previous reports, Atletico Madrid also have transfer interest in Gollini as Jan Oblak’s understudy.

At 26, he has plenty of years to establish himself as a regular number one for another time in his career.

Gollini left Aston Villa for Serie A in 2018 and has made 118 appearances in the Italian top flight since.

Pundit condemns Tottenham star

Meanwhile, one pundit has said that Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez should be free to depart this summer.

The Colombian arrived from Ajax in 2017 but has never really made a stellar impact in north London.

As such, Noel Whelan believes that he has played his last game for the club.