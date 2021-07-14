Fabio Paratici has instructed Tottenham Hotspur to revive their pursuit of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar, according to a report.

Skriniar has been a long-term target for Tottenam, who tried to sign him last summer and have continued to be linked since. The Slovakia international has regularly affirmed his commitment to Inter despite the speculation. But the Italian champions’ financial situation may force him to change his plans.

Inter have already had to sell flying wing-back Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. He may not be the last casualty as they look to balance the books. Therefore, there may be hope for Tottenham yet in their pursuit of Skriniar.

According to Calciomercato, new Tottenham managing director, Fabio Paratici, is eager for the club to target Skriniar again. The former Juventus director wanted to sign him during his time in Italy and has carried that interest with him to north London.

Given that Spurs were already keen on Skriniar before Paratici’s arrival, it will only increase their chances of making a move.

New coach Nuno Espirito Santo will probably play a 3-5-2 formation at Tottenham. With that in mind, Paratici wants to sign two new centre-backs. His strategy will be to negotiate for several players at once and then come to a final decision.

July 13 Transfer Chatter - Barcelona and Atletico swap deal, Arsenal star wants out and Chelsea want Haaland this summer Barcelona and Atletico Madrid plan an audacious swap deal, Arsenal's longest serving player wants to leave and Chelsea want to sign Erling Haaland this summer, all this and more in today's transfer chatter!

Several Serie A players are on his radar, such as Takehiro Tomiyasu and Nikola Milenkovic. He has now added Skriniar back onto that list, but still may have a hard time convincing him.

Despite Inter’s need to raise funds, Skriniar is willing to stay at the club. His contract still has two years left to run and he does not envisage a move at this stage.

But Tottenham are still thinking of him and could at least test Inter’s resolve.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Tottenham given lift over dream signing

Another defender that Paratici wanted at Juventus and now does at Tottenham is Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix.

The 21-year-old, who is renowned for his pace, has been strongly tipped to complete a move to RB Leipzig.

However, BILD states that Leipzig are struggling in negotiations to sign the player, giving Tottenham hope.

Sky Germany first reported that the north London club were in for Lacroix. They also claimed that Paratici was desperate to bring him to Turin when he was transfer supremo at Juve.

BILD reports that Leipzig’s talks with Wolfsburg have stalled, as he is regarded as too pricey. To that end, they are now looking at alternative options.

That will allow Spurs to move in and try and complete a deal for the France Under-20 international.

READ MORE: Former Tottenham man fearful of major transfer blunder if ‘top centre-back’ is sold