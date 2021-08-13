Bullish Paratici goes big, topping Tottenham rival’s bid for star by €10m

Tottenham have submitted a bid worth €10million more than a significant Atletico Madrid proposal as the race for Dusan Vlahovic heats up, a report claims.

The Serbia international striker has become a key target for several clubs across Europe following his recent exploits. Since his move to Fiorentina from Partizan Belgrade in 2018, he has netted 27 goals in 77 Serie A outings. However, he has got better with every campaign and scored 21 in 37 league games last term.

Furthermore, he has untapped potential at the age of 21, all reasons for Tottenham to be showing interest.

But while Spurs have had interest for some time, the race has now heated up. Sky Sport Italia reported on Thursday afternoon that Atletico Madrid have bid €50million (£42million) plus bonuses.

A report from the same source hours later (via Football Italia), though, claimed that Tottenham have now topped that bid.

They have sent an offer worth €60million (£51million) plus bonuses in the hope of winning the race for Vlahovic.

Tottenham transfer chief Fabio Paratici, who previously worked at Juventus, has already used his contacts in Italy to get his new club’s transfer window off the ground.

Indeed, Spurs have signed former Atalanta goalkeeper and defender duo Pierluigi Gollini and Cristian Romero.

Meanwhile, attacker Bryan Gil has arrived in place of Erik Lamela in a deal with Sevilla.

But Serbian Vlahovic could yet seal a new contract at Fiorentina. The Serie A club want that new deal to include a €70million (£60million) release clause. As such, Spurs could yet have to bid significantly more.

New Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo reportedly wants Vlahovic, regardless of whether Harry Kane leaves this summer.

Vlahovic links amid Kane, Tottenham doubt

Kane is reportedly trying to force through a move to Manchester City this summer.

The latest reports claim that the England captain feels ‘desperate’ to leave Spurs in the search of silverware.

City have already had a £100million bid rejected and they are now supposedly preparing to offer £127million.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy does not want to sell, but £150million could make him think otherwise.