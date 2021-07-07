Tottenham have begun to foray into a potential transfer raid on AC Milan for star midfielder Franck Kessie, according to a report.

New managing director Fabio Paratici has arrived at Spurs looking to put his European contacts to good use. His previous job in a similar role at Juventus subsequently earned him a platform from which to build on. Indeed, Spurs have had links with several players across the continent since his arrival.

Sporting midfielder Joao Palhinha is one, as is Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Further back, meanwhile, more recent reports have linked Tottenham with a swoop for Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Golloni.

Back in midfield, Ivory Coast international Kessie has received mentions as a Spurs target. In fact, reports claim they are in the hunt alongside Arsenal and Chelsea.

According to Eurosport, though, Tottenham’s interest in Kessie remains in its infancy.

Nevertheless, the chances of the 24-year-old leaving are growing. While he only has one year left on his contract, he has rejected at least one extension proposal from Milan.

The report notes as much, before referencing the Serie A club’s recent inability to keep hold of their other star men.

Italy’s Euro 2020 goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma ran down his contract and consequently joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, meanwhile, has left for cross-city rivals Inter.

As such, Milan may face a similar outcome with Kessie and Paratici is keeping tabs on the contract talks.

Spurs’ interest in the midfielder is ‘strong’, Eurosport adds, but Kessie revealing that he wants a new challenge remains the obstacle in progressing with a deal.

Kessie, who moved to Milan from Atalanta, has chipped in with 35 goals and 14 assists in 173 Serie A appearances.

Midfield is not Paratici’s top priority for Tottenham in this summer’s transfer window – he is looking to shore up the club’s defence – but options such as Kessie are on the table.

Tottenham get Kane transfer lift

As well as bringing in signings, keeping Harry Kane will prove one of Tottenham’s pivotal summer tasks.

The England captain’s links with a move away have intensified in recent months. Manchester City have looked the most likely candidate to sign him.

However, City boss Pep Guardiola has thrown doubt over the chances of a British record transfer.