Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici is working on a surprise deal to bring Villarreal defender Pau Torres to the club, according to reports in Spain.

The classy Spain defender featured high on Manchester United’s transfer shortlist this summer. Indeed, initial talks were held between United and the Spanish side, who beat them on penalties in the Europa League final. However, he only served as their fall-back option in case the more high-profile signing of Raphael Varane failed to come off. But with a deal for Varane now all-but confirmed, Torres has been left kicking his heels.

However, if reports from Spain are to be believed, he could yet wind up in the Premier League at Tottenham.

As per Spain-based journalist Veronica Brunati, Torres is a player very much of interest to Spurs.

She reports that Tottenham are working on a deal in the background to bring the 24-year-old to north London.

Furthermore, it’s reported that Paratici hopes the capture of Torres can help persuade Harry Kane to stay. The England striker is the subject of an increased bid from Manchester City this week, with Kane seemingly keen to make the move.

Indeed, our exclusive with former Spurs boss Glenn Hoddle claims there is an amount of cash that could ‘break’ Daniel Levy.

Brunati tweeted: “#ManCity prepares a 150 million euro offer for Harry Kane. The player wants to leave.

“#Tottenham at the same time he works on the hiring of Pau Torres, Villarreal defender.”

August 12 Transfer Chatter - Spurs want Portugal star, Arsenal plan for Abraham and Chelsea unwilling on Kounde factor Spurs want partner for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Sporting Lisbon, Roma and Arsenal remain in battle for Tammy Abraham with Arsenal readying a plan, and Chelsea are unwilling on Kounde price, all in today's transfer chatter.

Torres has endured a hectic schedule of late. Having helped Villarreal to Europa League success, he was part of Spain’s squad that reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

He then later jetted off to Japan to represent his country at the Olympics, where they were beaten by Brazil in the gold medal match.

Torres was then part of the Villarreal side beaten by Chelsea on penalties in the European Super Cup final in Belfast on Wednesday.

Torres on potential Villarreal exit

Torres is clearly a player well regarded by club and country. Indeed, the Daily Express reports he would cost Tottenham a fee in the region of £45m were they to prise him from the Yellow Submarine.

He is reportedly seen by Paratici as the perfect replacement for Toby Alderweireld, who has left this summer. He would also be a perfect foil for Cristian Romero, who has also signed in a £45m deal from Atalanta.

Speaking about a potential exit from his boyhood club back in June, Torres said: “I have a contract at Villarreal. I just won the first title for the club. We have qualified for the Champions League and it is something that excites me a lot.

“Now I’m focused on the Euros, then the Super Cup and nice things will come. So I’m totally calm.

“I live in my home town, very quiet, doing beautiful things and fighting for great things with my hometown team.

“I’m totally calm, right now I am only focused on the European Championship.”

EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham legend names Daniel Levy breaking point over Harry Kane transfer