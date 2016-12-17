Pardew admits it’s time for under-performing Palace to deliver

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew admits the time has come for his players to start putting points on the board following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Selhurst Park.

The Blues were far from their best but still had enough about them to keep the Eagles at arms length and claim an 11th straight Premier League success.

For Palace, however, it’s their second home defeat in just four days and it leaves the club firmly in trouble in the lower reaches of the table.

“The difference for us now is we are coming up to games where we’ve got to get points, against teams in and around us,” he said.

Pardew doesn’t believe Palace are getting the points their performances deserve and added: “We’re showing in the last two games what we’ve shown most of the year. But this team isn’t getting what it deserves, and that will be corrected.

“Now it’s just about the points. We’ve got to do it against teams around us.

“We’ll take heart from the two performances against two of the form sides though. We deserved something but it wasn’t to be.”

Pardew singled out Chelsea’s summer signing from Leicester, midfielder N’Golo Kante, for special praise, saying: “Kante in the midfield has such energy, he fills a lot of holes that go unnoticed.”