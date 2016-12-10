Pardew bemoans leaky defence; hails ‘magnificent’ Zaha

Alan Pardew rued his side’s defensive frailties but hailed Wilfried Zaha’s impact following the thrilling 3-3 draw against Hull.

Palace have made a habit of conceding goals all season, and needed a last-minute equaliser from Fraizer Campbell to salvage a point on Humberside.

Pardew, though, said there are plenty of positives to sustain his belief.

“Let’s not get bogged down,” Pardew said. “There was great commitment from both sides. This was a very different Hull than the side who played Middlesbrough. Mike [Phelan] did a good job today.

“And there was a magnificent performance from Wilfried Zaha. He was sublime. They couldn’t cope with him, and that goal is a contender for goal of the season.

“We made defensive errors, scored three away from home and still have not won. When Wilf got the second we really should be seeing that out from there.

“We score goals but we just need to tighten up.”