Pardew concedes Bolasie will leave Crystal Palace for Everton

Alan Pardew admits he expects Yannick Bolasie to leave Crystal Palace and join Everton in a deal which could be worth up to £30million.

The forward made what appears to have been his last appearance for Crystal Palace when playing as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at home to West Brom.

Salomon Rondon’s 74th-minute header was enough to earn West Brom victory at their uninspired hosts.

A wider concern for Pardew, however, is that their lack of a goalscoring threat could be further weakened by Bolasie’s departure.

Asked about the forward’s future, the manager responded: “It’s not quite done, that deal. The chances are that it will get done. But we’ll have to wait and see.

“As much as I love him and our fans love him, if his heart and soul’s not with us, then we have to exchange goodbyes and look to get better.

“We’ve got to have players that are all in for us. Therefore, if he does go, we need to replace him with somebody who’s going to do the same damage but hopefully score more goals.

“Even with Yala in the side, we have to understand our record of scoring is not great.

“It was evident again: just a cutting edge, a moment that gets us a goal. If we’d have scored first we would have won.

“It just highlights our problems, and we need to put them right in the transfer window.”