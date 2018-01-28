Pardew enjoys ‘Scouse wit’ as VAR hits the headlines at Anfield

West Brom manager Alan Pardew was critical of the application of the Video Assistant Referee system during his side’s 3-2 FA Cup win over Liverpool at Anfield.

Three major incidents in the first half alone required the intervention of technology – including the first time a match referee has used a pitchside television replay.

And although it eventually led to the correct decisions being made, the time it took – with almost four minutes elapsing between Mohamed Salah being fouled and Craig Pawson awarding a penalty which Roberto Fimino missed – left supporters and players on all sides angry and frustrated.

Prior to that Craig Dawson had his header ruled out after VAR ruled Gareth Barry was in an offside position in front of goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

“It’s hard to know where to start. I don’t think that is what you would want to see going forward,” said Pardew. “There is no communication from the referee to us.

“He reverses the Dawson goal, which would never had been disallowed in any league game, for offside. That was a bit of a surprise. It is really marginal.

“The bigger one, it was four minutes, five minutes for the Salah one so you are going from high tempo to nothing.

“We had a hamstring (injury) just after so we are going to have to get our players to do a warm-up or keep them ticking over.

“There was a lot of Scouse wit from the sidelines which I enjoyed.

“Our fans started singing ‘it should have been four’. Maybe they saw it on the phone. Do you want the fans to get it third hand? As a football person on the sideline I wasn’t comfortable with that first half.”

There was a period in the game where it appeared Pawson was checking with VAR on every incident.

Pardew was asked whether he thought the technology undermined the match official.

“Maybe. I don’t want to accuse him of that,” he added. “There is a lot of pressure on them (referees). I don’t envy that.”

All the talk about VAR papered over the cracks of a woeful Liverpool performance which saw them lose back-to-back matches for the first time in exactly 12 months and a 19-match unbeaten home run come to an end.