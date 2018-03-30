Pardew gives up the ghost as West Brom relegation looms

Alan Pardew admits it will now be difficult for West Brom to avoid relegation and the Baggies boss feels he owes the club for his part in their downfall.

Albion are bottom of the Premier League and 10 points adrift of safety with seven matches remaining ahead of Saturday’s home game against Burnley.

Pardew, who replaced Tony Pulis in November, seems resigned to the drop but would like the opportunity to try to bring West Brom back up next season with his own squad of players.

It is widely thought the 56-year-old will lose his job at the end of the campaign but he wants to address the imbalance in the group he inherited.

“Our results so far suggest it will be difficult, if not impossible,” said Pardew, who has won only one Premier League match since taking charge.

“Since I’ve come here I feel a bit like I owe this football club. We should have had better results and there are games we should have squeezed victories out of.

“Without putting too much blame at my own door, I certainly feel I’d like to come back next year and repay the club with a team that has a bit more attacking prowess.

“If you put (Nacer) Chadli and (James) Morrison in this group, it’s a different team. They’re two big creative forces we’ve not had all season.

“A club of this size was understrength to cover them if they were missing, and that’s been a problem.

“Whatever happens this summer, if I’m the manager or not, we’ve got to look at the offensive side of this team and strengthen it.”

West Brom have lost their last seven league games and the writing appears to be on the wall.

However, Pardew added: “I’ve made it pretty clear to the boys and everybody here I’m fighting for this club because I believe this is a good club.

“It is one game at a time and that’s as simplistic as I’m keeping it with the group.”

The Baggies will be without Sam Field (calf) and Gareth Barry (knee) against the Clarets, while fellow midfielder Chadli (thigh) and on-loan striker Daniel Sturridge (hamstring) are still not ready to return.