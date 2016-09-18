Pardew hails ‘sensational’ Townsend as Palace batter Stoke

Alan Pardew described Andros Townsend’s performance for Crystal Palace in the 4-1 win over Stoke as “sensational”.

The former Tottenham and Newcastle winger was a pacey threat throughout and capped his display with a fine individual goal late on.

Townsend was cut from the England squad on the eve of Euro 2016 last summer, and Pardew has urged Three Lions boss Sam Allardyce to bring him back into the international fold on the back of his recent form.

“I thought Andros was sensational,” he said. “He’s been threatening to do that and I hope Big Sam [Allardyce, England manager] was watching because he was outstanding.”

Although Pardew was happy with the result and performance at Selhurst Park, he insists there is a lot more to come from his Crystal Palace side.

“We looked solid, we are a powerful team and we looked like that today, and it was that power that won us the game.

“I thought it was a solid performance, it was a shame they scored because they didn’t deserve that.”