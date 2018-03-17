Pardew: Heartbreaking to see us lose after unbelievable effort

Alan Pardew says it was “heartbreaking” to see West Brom lose 2-1 against Bournemouth after an “unbelievable effort”.

The Baggies took the lead shortly after the interval through Jay Rodriguez but a 77th-minute strike from Jordan Ibe and a late free-kick from Junior Stanislas mean Pardew’s side are now ten points from safety.

“It is so hurtful for our fans and our players,” Pardew said. “We have almost done most things really well. That free-kick really did hurt us, but we should have done better for the equaliser.

“We were not expecting to lose Jonny [Evans], he was cramping up and we had to take him off, that unsettled us and they got the equaliser. We created chances right from the start of the game and for the players in there, after seeing their effort, it is so heartbreaking.

“This was an opportunity to just get a win and get our confidence up, instead we have had a really hurtful blow. The team deserved more than they got today. It is really hard on our players, it was an unbelievable effort and we have nothing to show for it.”