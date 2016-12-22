‘Sad’ Pardew reacts after being axed by Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have sacked manager Alan Pardew after just one win in 11 Premier League matches.

Palace issued a statement on Thursday afternoon, confirming they had asked Pardew to “step down as manager of the club”.

Former Newcastle manager Pardew took the Selhurst Park helm in January 2015, but the Eagles’ recent slump has left the club one place and one point off the Premier League relegation zone.

Pardew made more than 100 appearances as a midfielder at Palace between 1987 and 1991 and viewed his managerial role at Selhurst Park as something of a homecoming.

Former England boss Sam Allardyce will now be straight into the running for the vacancy, with Palace chairman Steve Parish admitting the Eagles need a replacement “as quickly as possible”.

Crystal Palace paid £2.5m to get Alan Pardew and will pay him £5m to leave. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) December 22, 2016

“I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as manager and previously as a player,” said Parrish.

“Following a fantastic second half of 2014/15, the 2015/16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA Cup as well as securing our Premier League place for a record-breaking fourth time.

So I bumped into Alan Pardew at London Victoria this morning.. turns out he was on his way to be sacked. His last picture as #CPFC manager ? pic.twitter.com/VeBvxXMGlO — Ben Nagle (@bennagle17) December 22, 2016

“During his tenure Alan’s hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the club and we wish him the very best for the future.

“With games now coming thick and fast over the holiday period the club are hoping to put someone in place as quickly as possible but have nothing to say about a replacement at this time.”

Pardew’s position at Palace appeared under threat the moment the American consortium led by Josh Harris and David Blitzer completed their takeover deal in December 2015.

Parish stayed on as club chairman after the change in ownership, but at a reduced shareholding.

While Parish continued to offer staunch support for Pardew even into this term however, results on the field took a tumble.

Sam Allardyce’s representatives will meet for talks with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish in the next 24 hours — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) December 22, 2016

Pardew was even said to have been one defeat from the sack before pulling a 3-0 home victory over Southampton out of the fire, on December 3.

Now, though, the 55-year-old former Newcastle and West Ham boss finds himself out of work.

“I would just like to take the opportunity to thank everybody at Crystal Palace for their fantastic support,” said Pardew in a statement released by the club.

“In particular a big thanks to the players who gave me absolutely everything and Steve Parish and his board.

“Personally I have a lot of good feelings for this football club and am sad that my time there has ended.

“I feel that I have a special bond with the club and hope that hasn’t been affected, I wish everybody associated with the club the best of luck in the future including of course the fans who have been magnificent.”

Pardew’s Palace reign in numbers:

1 – clean sheet kept by Crystal Palace in the Premier League so far in 2016/17.

4 – league wins overseen by Pardew in Palace’s first 17 games this season.

8 – losses in Crystal Palace’s last 10 Premier League matches, collecting just four points.

32 – goals conceded by the Eagles in the Premier League this term; only Hull (36) and Swansea (37) have a leakier defence.

87 – matches Pardew managed Palace in after taking over in January 2015, winning 35 and losing 39.

170 – the number of times Pardew represented Crystal Palace as a player from 1987-1991.

50,000,000 – approximate spending by Pardew, in pounds, to bring Christian Benteke, James Tomkins and Andros Townsend to Selhurst Park last summer.