Pardew linked with Wednesday role as Carvalhal axe talk mounts

Former Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew could be in line for a shock return as manager at promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday, according to reports.

The Daily Mail suggests that even if current boss Carlos Carvalhal does secure promotion back to the Premier League, it would not matter as his fate as boss ‘has already been decided’.

The report claims sources within Hillsborough want Pardew to replace the Portuguese coach – regardless of whether their push for the Premier League, via the play-offs, is successful or not.

The Owls are set to face fellow Yorkshire side Huddersfield on Wednesday as they look to secure a Championship play-off final berth.

Since being appointed Wednesday boss back in 2015, the South Yorkshire club have spent more than £25million in an attempt to bolster their squad.

But reports have mounted around the club that their Thai owners are dissatisfied with their progress – and actually viewed an automatic promotion berth as a minimum this season.

And these reports have gathered pace at arguably the most inconvenient of times, with the play-off semi-final delicately poised at 0-0 following the first leg.

Pardew has been out of work since being sacked by Crystal Palace at the end of last year. He also been linked with a role at Middlesbrough after the Teessiders were relegated back to Championship.