Pardew: Palace midfield ‘had the edge’; Yaya scores twice

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew claimed his midfield won the day on Saturday despite losing 2-1 at home to Man City.

Yaya Toure marked his shock return to the Manchester City team – his first start of the season – with two goals as his side grabbed a late win in south London.

Toure combined with Nolito before firing City ahead in the first half before Palace’s pressure paid off when Wilfried Zaha set up substitute Connor Wickham to smash home a second-half equaliser.

Yaya though had the final say when he scored from close range from Kevin De Bruyne’s centre, but Pardew thought his Palace midfield pair had the best of the battle.

“It was a tough result for us. For long periods we were very strong, very defensively sound. They subdued us a bit with world class defenders but we still caused them problems,” said Pardew.

“The first goal is three errors and the second goal, we didn’t get a message on to the pitch that we wanted. Little mistakes are costing us massively at the moment.

“Our midfield had the edge today. Yaya Toure has got two goals but Cabaye and Puncheon were top class.

“We deserved something from the game but you can’t keep saying that. We need to get points. We have got games coming up that we have more chance of winning but we are under pressure. We needed a result today to give us a lift.

“We gifted them two goals really and you can’t do that. We had a good psychology and we could have had something out of the game.

“We are fighting, we showed that. Our recent run is really poor but the performances don’t warrant that. We should be in the top three for set-pieces and we are probably in the bottom three.”